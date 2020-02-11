Meyer Turku Starts Hull Assembly of LNG-Fueled Costa Toscana

Costa ToscanaImage Courtesy: Meyer Turku

Finnish shipbuilder Meyer Turku shipyard has launched the hull assembly of Costa Toscana, a 185, 000 gross tonnage LNG powered cruise ship, with traditional lucky coins being placed on the keel blocks.

“This symbolic moment in the construction of Costa Toscana marks a further step forward in the use of LNG in the cruise sector. We were the first in the world to believe in this innovation five years ago, when we ordered these new ships, starting a transformation process toward making tourism increasingly sustainable,” said Neil Palomba, President of Costa Cruises.

“LNG is currently the solution that allows the best and most immediate results to be achieved in terms of reducing the environmental impact of ships.”

Costa Toscana is scheduled to enter service in the late summer of 2021. Toscana is a sister ship to Costa Smeralda, now sailing in the Mediterranean.

Even with good feedback from the cruise passengers, Meyer Turku CEO Jan Meyer said that every ship is an evolution from the previous one.

“We are always building on the learnings of previous ships, but Costa Toscana will also have totally new designs in many features to inspire her passengers. Today is the day when this all starts to become visible in the form of one beautiful ship,” Meyer comments.

“Costa Smeralda truly became an icon of Italy’s finest designs and our passengers very much appreciate this style. For Costa Toscana we will build on the innovative and now proven LNG-propulsion ship technology from Costa Smeralda,” Palomba comments.

The shipyard delivered LNG-fueled Costa Smeralda to Costa Cruises, a Carnival brand, in December 2019.

The yard is also completing the finishing touches on Carnival’s Mardi Gras cruise ship, which was floated out at Meyer Turku shipyard on January 24.

The 180,000 GT newbuilding will be the largest ship in the Carnival fleet after its delivery set for August 2020.

The cruise ship will be North America’s first LNG-powered cruise vessel.

Share this article

Follow World Maritime News

Meyer Turku Boasts Strong Growth

Costa Smeralda

Meyer Turku Oy reports production growth of 46 percent compared to the results from 2016.

read more →

North America's 1st LNG-Fueled Cruise Ship Floated Out

Mardi Gras

Carnival Cruise Line's newest cruise vessel, Mardi Gras, was floated out at Meyer Turku shipyard.

read more →

Delivery of Carnival's LNG-Powered Cruise Ship Delayed

Mardi Gras

Finnish shipbuilder Meyer Turku has delayed delivery of Carnival Cruise Line's Mardi Gras.

read more →

Costa Smeralda Refueled with LNG in Barcelona for 1st Time

Costa Smeralda

Costa Smeralda has made its first liquefied natural gas (LNG) refueling in the port Barcelona. 

read more →

Meyer Turku Hands Over Costa Smeralda

Costa Smeralda

Meyer Turku delivers LNG-fuelled Costa Smeralda to its Italian owner.

read more →

Costa Smeralda Passes LNG Propulsion Trials

The cruise ship is set to start its first cruise in late December this year.

read more →

In Depth>

Gasum Wraps Up Its 1st Cruise Vessel STS LNG Bunkering

Gasum

Gasum has completed its first ship-to-ship LNG bunkering involving a cruise ship.

read more →

Meyer Turku Delays Delivery of Costa Smeralda Again

Costa Smeralda

The second delay was made due to "the high complexity and the sheer size of the ship project."

read more →

Meyer Turku Pushes Delivery of Costa Smeralda to November

Costa Smeralda

Costa Cruises' 1st LNG-powered ship will be delivered in mid-November, a month later than the initial deadline.

read more →

Construction Starts on Costa Cruises' 2nd LNG-Powered Ship

Costa Toscana

Costa Smeralda and Costa Toscana are part of the Costa Group’s fleet expansion plan.

read more →

Carnival Starts Construction of Mardi Gras at Meyer Turku

Illustration of Carnival Cruise Line's Mardi Gras

The hull assembly phase of the Mardi Gras was launched with a coin ceremony at Meyer Turku shipyard.

read more →

Meyer Turku on a Good Path to Meet Its Goals

Meyer Turku, Costa Smeralda

Meyer Turku delivered "good financial result" that fueled the ramp up of the shipyard’s production.

read more →

Events>

<< Feb 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
27 28 29 30 31 1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 1

The 9th Annual Event Green Shiptech China Congress 2020

The 9th Annual Event- Green Shiptech China Congress 2020 will be held on next…

read more >

2nd GREENTECH IN SHIPPING GLOBAL FORUM

Forum you will find out from the regulators, government bodies and major ports’ representatives what the near…

read more >

7th Annual Arctic Exchange

Every year the Exchange invites delegates from across the globe to come together to listen to key senior management teams…

read more >

World Future Ports Summit 2020

This event will bring together ports and maritime shipping professionals from global leading companies and authorities to discuss recent digital technologies…

read more >

Costa Smeralda Suffers Minor Fire Damage at Meyer Turku

Costa Smeralda

Cruise ship Costa Smeralda, under construction at Meyer Turku, suffered a fire on March 18.

read more →

Meyer Turku Floats Out Costa Cruises' First LNG-Powered Ship

Costa Smeralda

Costa Smeralda will be ready for delivery in October 2019.

read more →

Construction Progresses on Costa Cruises' LNG Flagship

costa-smeralda

Costa Smeralda will enter service in October 2019 as the 1st LNG-fueled cruise ship for the world market.

read more →