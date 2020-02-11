Meyer Turku Starts Hull Assembly of LNG-Fueled Costa Toscana

zoom Image Courtesy: Meyer Turku

Finnish shipbuilder Meyer Turku shipyard has launched the hull assembly of Costa Toscana, a 185, 000 gross tonnage LNG powered cruise ship, with traditional lucky coins being placed on the keel blocks.

“This symbolic moment in the construction of Costa Toscana marks a further step forward in the use of LNG in the cruise sector. We were the first in the world to believe in this innovation five years ago, when we ordered these new ships, starting a transformation process toward making tourism increasingly sustainable,” said Neil Palomba, President of Costa Cruises.

“LNG is currently the solution that allows the best and most immediate results to be achieved in terms of reducing the environmental impact of ships.”

Costa Toscana is scheduled to enter service in the late summer of 2021. Toscana is a sister ship to Costa Smeralda, now sailing in the Mediterranean.

Even with good feedback from the cruise passengers, Meyer Turku CEO Jan Meyer said that every ship is an evolution from the previous one.

“We are always building on the learnings of previous ships, but Costa Toscana will also have totally new designs in many features to inspire her passengers. Today is the day when this all starts to become visible in the form of one beautiful ship,” Meyer comments.

“Costa Smeralda truly became an icon of Italy’s finest designs and our passengers very much appreciate this style. For Costa Toscana we will build on the innovative and now proven LNG-propulsion ship technology from Costa Smeralda,” Palomba comments.

The shipyard delivered LNG-fueled Costa Smeralda to Costa Cruises, a Carnival brand, in December 2019.

The yard is also completing the finishing touches on Carnival’s Mardi Gras cruise ship, which was floated out at Meyer Turku shipyard on January 24.

The 180,000 GT newbuilding will be the largest ship in the Carnival fleet after its delivery set for August 2020.

The cruise ship will be North America’s first LNG-powered cruise vessel.