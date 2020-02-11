NRF: US Ports Brace for Sharp Drop in Imports amid Coronavirus Impact

Port of VirginiaImage Courtesy: Port of Virginia

Imports at major U.S. retail container ports are expected to see a sharper-than-usual drop this month amid coronavirus causing longer Lunar New Year shutdowns of factories in China, the Global Port Tracker report released by the U.S. National Retail Federation and Hackett Associates shows.

“February is historically a slow month for imports because of Lunar New Year and the lull between retailers’ holiday season and summer, but this is an unusual situation,” NRF Vice President for Supply Chain and Customs Policy Jonathan Gold said.

“Many Chinese factories have already stayed closed longer than usual, and we don’t know how soon they will reopen. U.S. retailers were already beginning to shift some sourcing to other countries because of the trade war, but if shutdowns continue, we could see an impact on supply chains.”

“Projecting container volume for the next year has become even more challenging with the outbreak of the coronavirus in China and its spread,” Hackett Associates Founder Ben Hackett said.

“It’s questionable how soon manufacturing will return to normal, and following the extension of the Lunar New Year break all eyes are on what further decisions China will make to control the outbreak.”

The report shows that U.S. ports covered by Global Port Tracker handled 1.72 million Twenty-Foot Equivalent Units in December 2019, the latest month for which after-the-fact numbers are available. That was up 1.8 percent from November but down 12.4 percent from unusually high numbers at the end of 2018 ahead of a scheduled tariff increase that was ultimately postponed.

December’s numbers brought 2019 to a total of 21.6 million TEU, a 0.8 percent decrease from 2018 amid the ongoing trade war but still the second-highest year on record. Imports during 2018 hit a record of 21.8 million TEU, partly due to frontloading ahead of anticipated 2019 tariffs.

January was estimated at 1.82 million TEU, down 3.8 percent from January 2019. February is forecast to be down 12.9 percent year-over-year at 1.41 million TEU and March is expected to down 9.5 percent year-over-year at 1.46 million TEU. Before the coronavirus outbreak, Global Port Tracker had forecast February at 1.54 million TEU and March at 1.7 million TEU.

While the duration of the coronavirus impact remains unknown, April is currently forecast at 1.82 million TEU, up 4.5 percent year-over-year; May at 2 million TEU, up 8.3 percent, and June at 1.95 million TEU, up 8.5 percent, NRF said. Those numbers would bring the first half of 2020 to 10.47 million TEU, down 0.4 percent year-over-year.

Furthermore, the coronavirus outbreak has put to question China’s ability to meet its pledge from the US-China “Phase One” trade agreement signed on January 15. As reported earlier, China committed to buy an additional USD 200 billion of US goods over a two-year period, of which a lot of energy and agricultural products were supposed to be seaborne.

“It remains questionable whether these purchases, will ever see the light of the day, and the virus outbreak could prove to be an additional hindrance to this Chinese pledge. White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow has said that the “export boom” of US commodities will be delayed as a result of the virus,” Peter Sand, BIMCO’s Chief Shipping Analyst said commenting on the situation.

Based on the latest information from the World Health Organization (WHO), there are a total of 40, 554 confirmed cases of coronavirus infections across the globe, with the majority (40, 235) recorded in China.

The death toll has risen to 909 people, with only one death registered outside China, i.e., in the Philippines.

Share this article

Follow World Maritime News

66 More Coronavirus Cases Identified on Diamond Princess

Diamond Princess

An additional 66 cases of Coronavirus have been confirmed on board the cruise ship Diamond Princess.

read more →

Japan Readies Ferry to Accommodate China Evacuees

Ferry

Japan prepares a ferry to provide accommodation for its nationals returning from China amid the coronavirus outbreak.

read more →

China’s Oil Demand Drops for 1st Time since 2009

Tanker

Wood Mackenzie has lowered its oil demand forecast for Q1 2020.

read more →

Cruise Ship Quarantined after Confirmed Coronavirus Cases

Diamond Princess

The ship will remain under quarantine in Yokohama for at least 14 days.

read more →

AIDA Cruise Ship Banned from Docking in Saint Lucia

AIDAperla

A cruise ship operated by AIDA Cruises has been refused entry at the port of Castries, Saint Lucia.

read more →

Cruise Passengers to Disembark after Coronavirus Scare

Costa Smeralda

The Italian authorities banned anyone from disembarking the ship until medical tests were conducted.

read more →

In Depth>

Coronavirus Sailing Cancellations Start to Hurt RCL's Result

Spectrum of the Seas

Royal Caribbean Cruises has suspended three more sailings on Spectrum of the Seas, homeported in China.

read more →

xChange: Empty Containers Piling Up in Shanghai

containers

xChnage: It should be easy to get an empty container in Shanghai.

read more →

Seafarers Face Screening amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Shanghai

Seafarers calling at Chinese ports are advised to wear masks and take precautionary measures.

read more →

NRF: US Container Imports Spike Ahead of New Tariffs

containers

Volumes at the US major container ports surged in November as retailers imported merchandise ahead of new tariffs.

read more →

Imports at Major US Ports to Surge Ahead of December Tariffs

US ports

But imports are expected to fall to 1.78 million TEU in December, down 9.3 percent year-over-year.

read more →

NRF: Retail Imports Remain at Near-Record Levels

Containers

NRF's overall outlook is more pessimistic than last month as US introduces new 10 percent tariffs.

read more →

Events>

<< Feb 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
27 28 29 30 31 1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 1

The 9th Annual Event Green Shiptech China Congress 2020

The 9th Annual Event- Green Shiptech China Congress 2020 will be held on next…

read more >

2nd GREENTECH IN SHIPPING GLOBAL FORUM

Forum you will find out from the regulators, government bodies and major ports’ representatives what the near…

read more >

7th Annual Arctic Exchange

Every year the Exchange invites delegates from across the globe to come together to listen to key senior management teams…

read more >

World Future Ports Summit 2020

This event will bring together ports and maritime shipping professionals from global leading companies and authorities to discuss recent digital technologies…

read more >

Proposed US Auto Tariffs to Affect East-West Trade Routes

Car carrier

Drewry: US auto tariffs would negatively impact key U.S. ports, container lines and car carriers.

read more →

NRF: US Retail Imports Set to Drop to Annual Low

Containers

US imports to drop to their lowest level in almost a year amid annual lull and a hold on tariff increase.

read more →

Alphaliner: Tariffs Intensify US Container Imbalance

Containers

Alphaliner: Imbalance of US container imports over exports worsened despite protectionist trade policies.

read more →