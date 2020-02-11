SCF Names LNG Carrier Intended for Charter with Total

zoom Image Courtesy: SCF Group

Russian shipping giant SCF Group’s hosted a naming ceremony for its latest LNG carrier, SCF La Perouse, named after Jean-François de la Pérouse, a French explorer of the Pacific.

The event was held at Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries’ shipyard, Republic of Korea.

SCF La Perouse is a new-generation Atlanticmax LNG carrier with a cargo capacity 174,000 cubic metres. The vessel features a slow-speed dual-fuel X-DF engine and gas boil-off partial liquefaction system.

The vessel will operate under a long-term time charter agreement with Total.

“Sovcomflot and Total have enjoyed a strong partnership for many years, and we are happy to have an opportunity to expand this cooperation. Sovcomflot is proud that back in 2017, the world’s first icebreaking LNG carrier was named after Christophe de Margerie, the late head of Total who had made a major contribution to the development of relations between our nations,” Sergey Frank, Chairman of the Board of Directors of PAO Sovcomflot, said.

“SCF Group continues to steadily grow the share of long-term LNG shipping contracts in its portfolio, as envisaged by the company’s strategy, and with SCF La Perouse delivered to Sovcomflot’s fleet, the company makes yet one more step towards achieving this strategic goal.”

Currently, Sovcomflot has two more similar LNG carriers under construction, scheduled for delivery during the second half of 2020.