SCF Names LNG Carrier Intended for Charter with Total

SCF GroupImage Courtesy: SCF Group

Russian shipping giant SCF Group’s hosted a naming ceremony for its latest LNG carrier, SCF La Perouse, named after Jean-François de la Pérouse, a French explorer of the Pacific.

The event was held at Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries’ shipyard, Republic of Korea.

SCF La Perouse is a new-generation Atlanticmax LNG carrier with a cargo capacity  174,000 cubic metres. The vessel features a slow-speed dual-fuel X-DF engine and gas boil-off partial liquefaction system.

The vessel will operate under a long-term time charter agreement with Total. 

Sovcomflot and Total have enjoyed a strong partnership for many years, and we are happy to have an opportunity to expand this cooperation. Sovcomflot is proud that back in 2017, the world’s first icebreaking LNG carrier was named after Christophe de Margerie, the late head of Total who had made a major contribution to the development of relations between our nations,” Sergey Frank, Chairman of the Board of Directors of PAO Sovcomflot, said.

“SCF Group continues to steadily grow the share of long-term LNG shipping contracts in its portfolio, as envisaged by the company’s strategy, and with SCF La Perouse delivered to Sovcomflot’s fleet, the company makes yet one more step towards achieving this strategic goal.”  

Currently, Sovcomflot has two more similar LNG carriers under construction, scheduled for delivery during the second half of 2020.

 

Share this article

Follow World Maritime News

Flex LNG Extends Charter for 2018-Built LNG Carrier

LNG carrier

Flex LNG extends a time charter agreement for Flex Enterprise, a 173,400 cbm vessel.

read more →

TEN Extends Charter for LNG Carrier at Higher Rate

Tsakos Energy Navigation extends a charter contract of one of its LNG carriers at a higher rate.

read more →

Golar LNG, CSSC Shipping Sign LNG Carrier Sale and Leaseback

CSSC Shipping said that the LNG carrier would be converted into a floating storage re-gasification unit (FSRU).

read more →

Ocean Yield Buys Ethylene Gas Carrier with Long-Term Charter

Navigator Aurora

Ocean Yield ASA has agreed to acquire Navigator Aurora, a 37,300 cbm ethylene gas carrier owned by Navigator Gas.

read more →

MOL Takes Delivery of Another Cameron LNG Carrier

MOL

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines has taken delivery of Marvel Heron, a next-generation LNG carrier.

read more →

MISC, Mitsubishi and NYK to Co-Own New LNG Carrier Duo

LNG carrier

With a capacity of 174,000 cbm, the vessels will serve Diamond Gas International's LNG carrier requirements.

read more →

In Depth>

TMS Cardiff Gas Signs LNG Carrier Charter Deal with Total

LNG carrier

One of the X Carrier Series units would be hired by the oil and gas major for a minimum period of seven years.

read more →

GasLog to Convert LNG Carrier for Panama FSU Charter

GasLog

The 10-year time charter contract was signed with Sinolam LNG Terminal for a gas-fired power project in Panama.

read more →

NYK Signs Another LNG Carrier Long-Term Charter with Total

LNG carrier

The newbuild is to be delivered from Samsung Heavy Industries in 2021.

read more →

Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Christens Mitsui's New LNG Carrier

Marvel Heron

After completion, the Marvel Heron will go into service primarily transporting LNG for the Cameron LNG Project.

read more →

DSME Names Newest Icebreaking LNG Carrier for Yamal Project

Nikolay Urvantsev

On July 18, DSME held a naming ceremony for Nikolay Urvantsev, an icebreaking LNG carrier.

read more →

GasLog Partners Secures Multi-Year Charter from Gunvor

Gaslog Hong Kong

The company's 155,000 cbm LNG carrier GasLog Shanghai was hired for a period of three and a half years.

read more →

Events>

<< Feb 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
27 28 29 30 31 1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 1

The 9th Annual Event Green Shiptech China Congress 2020

The 9th Annual Event- Green Shiptech China Congress 2020 will be held on next…

read more >

2nd GREENTECH IN SHIPPING GLOBAL FORUM

Forum you will find out from the regulators, government bodies and major ports’ representatives what the near…

read more >

7th Annual Arctic Exchange

Every year the Exchange invites delegates from across the globe to come together to listen to key senior management teams…

read more >

World Future Ports Summit 2020

This event will bring together ports and maritime shipping professionals from global leading companies and authorities to discuss recent digital technologies…

read more >

GasLog Launches Latest LNG Carrier at Samsung Heavy

LNG carrier Gaslog Windsor

The hull number 2213, that was launched on May 31, is scheduled for delivery in April 2020.

read more →

NYK to Build New LNG Carrier for 20-Year Edison Charter

LNG carrier

NYK Line ordered an LNG carrier after signing a charter contract with Italy-based Edison.

read more →

Maran Gas Pens LNG Carrier Charter with Japanese JERA

lng carrier

Maran Gas concludes a time charter contract with JERA for one LNG carrier newbuild.

read more →