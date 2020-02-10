BW LPG Doubles Its Commitment to LPG as Fuel

BW LPG CarrierImage Courtesy: BW LPG

Singapore-based owner and operator of LPG vessels BW LPG has strengthened its commitment to adopting LPG as fuel having lifted an option for the delivery of four additional LPG dual-fuel engines.

With the latest move, BW LPG will retrofit a total of eight vessels with LPG propulsion technology. The first retrofits were announced back in August 2018.

Since then, BW LPG, together with Class (DNV GL), Wärtsilä Gas Solutions and MAN ES, has subjected the prototype to rigorous tests, adding that the engines’ performance exceeded expectations.

“When retrofitting is complete, BW LPG will reap benefits across many fronts such as fuel cost and voyage efficiencies. Most importantly, this represents a significant step forward in our efforts at reducing air emissions,” the company explained.

The retrofitting of the first four LPG dual-fuel engines into four very large gas carriers (VLGCs) is taking place as planned this year.

 “As the world’s largest owner and operator of VLGCs, BW LPG leverages on our scale and deep expertise in maritime shipping to invest in R&D and implement pioneering technology onboard that will push our industry towards decarbonization – technology that can be implemented on at least 50 percent of current global VLGC fleet without the need for dedicated newbuilding orders,” Anders Onarheim, BW LPG CEO, commented.

“This is our commitment to sustainable development, which we pursue while keeping our focus on safe and reliable operations, so that we can continue to provide industry-leading customer service and generate better returns for our shareholders.” 

Share this article

Follow World Maritime News

2 Ships Fail to Comply with IMO 2020 in Chinese Waters

Chinese flag

Two ships in Chinese waters in breach of new sulphur regulations as they were using non-compliant fuel.

read more →

FinCo Fuel Acquires Controlling Stake in GoodFuels

shipping

FinCo Fuel Group takes a majority stake in GoodNRG, a compatriot holding company of renewable fuels pioneer GoodFuels.

read more →

Port of Ceuta Carries Out First VLSFO Bunkering

Port of Ceuta VLSFO

The Spanish port on the Moroccan side of Strait of Gibraltar is ready for IMO 2020.

read more →

Hamburg Süd Announces New Surcharge ahead of IMO 2020

Hamburg Sud

The company has calculated that it would have to pay 193,08 USD/ton more for VLSFO fuel.

read more →

Australia's Viva Energy Launches New Fuel for IMO 2020

Shipping

Viva Energy said that this new VLSFO is the first low sulphur fuel oil to be produced in Australasia.

read more →

Proman Shipping, Stena Bulk Form Joint Venture

Stena Bulk

Proman Shipping, Stena Bulk create JV that would see the partners co-own two vessels, promote methanol as marine fuel.

read more →

In Depth>

Rosneft Starts Low-Sulphur Fuel Bunkering in Nakhodka

Bunkering

The sulphur content in RMLS 40 does not exceed 0.5%, fully complying with MARPOL requirements.

read more →

P&O Ferries Orders Next-Generation English Channel Ships

p-o-cruises

P&O Ferries signs a contract with Guangzhou Shipyard International to deliver a new generation of ships on the ...

read more →

Castor Maritime Doubles Fleet with Secondhand Panamax

Bulker

The company is to purchase its second dry bulk carrier from Diana Shipping.

read more →

AG Ems to Convert Another Ferry to LNG

Borkum ferry

Royal Niestern Sander and AG Ems sign an agreement for the conversion of the passenger ship Münsterland to LNG.

read more →

Desgagnés Christens, Launches Polar Class Tanker Duo

Paul A. Desgagnés and Rossi A. Desgagnés

The dual fuel/LNG vessels Paul A. Desgagnés and Rossi A. Desgagnés were built at the Besiktas shipyard.

read more →

IMO Members Urged to Cut Shipping's Black Carbon Emissions

The Clean Arctic Alliance

The call comes as the UN body gathers in London.

read more →

Events>

<< Feb 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
27 28 29 30 31 1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 1

The 9th Annual Event Green Shiptech China Congress 2020

The 9th Annual Event- Green Shiptech China Congress 2020 will be held on next…

read more >

2nd GREENTECH IN SHIPPING GLOBAL FORUM

Forum you will find out from the regulators, government bodies and major ports’ representatives what the near…

read more >

7th Annual Arctic Exchange

Every year the Exchange invites delegates from across the globe to come together to listen to key senior management teams…

read more >

World Future Ports Summit 2020

This event will bring together ports and maritime shipping professionals from global leading companies and authorities to discuss recent digital technologies…

read more >

Oil Leaks from Containership Matsonia in Oakland

Containership Matsonia

Crewmembers noticed a sheen around their ship shortly after mooring.

read more →

Protecting Salish Sea Is a Shared Responsibility

shipping

Canadian, US governments urged to respect the binational collaboration aimed at protecting the Salish Sea.  

read more →

Maersk Signs Compliant Fuel Deal with PBF Logistics

Maersk containership

Maersk's deal with PBF Logistics to deliver 10% of the company's annual fuel demand ahead of 2020 sulphur rule.

read more →