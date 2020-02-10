Shell Hires Four LNG Carriers feom Korea Line, Global Meridian

LNG carrierIllustration; Source: Flickr - under the CC BY 2.0 license; Image by: Ken Hodge

In December 2019, oil and gas major Shell signed separate agreements for four LNG carriers with affiliates of shipping company Knutsen LNG.

As informed, Shell will hire two LNG carriers from Korea Line Corporation and the remaining two from Global Meridian Holdings Limited.

The newbuilds will be integrated into Shell’s time-chartered trading fleet, according to Knutsen.

To be built by Hyundai Heavy Industries and Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries, the 174,000 cbm ships will be equipped with dual-fuel X-DF engines, boil-off management plants, air lubrication systems and shaft generators for auxiliary power.

“These high technology ships deliver significant benefits for the Shell fleet by reducing emissions and improving fuel efficiency and will support Shell’s trading businesses in … delivering LNG to our customers around the world,” Grahaeme Henderson, Vice President of Shell Shipping & Maritime, said.

“Improvements in ship hull and machinery design, and the introduction of digital performance management systems, has resulted in up to 40% more fuel efficiency than equivalent ships operating in 2008. We have taken further steps with the addition of energy-efficient technologies on these ships, such as air lubrication, making a substantial reduction in the carbon intensity of our operations.”

