K Line Orders, Charters Out LNG Carrier Pair

LNG carrierIllustration. Source: Flickr - under the: CC BY 2.0 license; Image by: Kees Torn

Japanese shipping company Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (K Line) has ordered two new LNG carriers in China and signed a long-term time charter contract with Petronas LNG.

The company inked shipbuilding contracts for two 79,960 cbm LNG carriers with Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding, a subsidiary of China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC).

Scheduled for delivery in Q2 2022, the LNG carriers will have a length of 239 meters and a width of 36.6 meters.

The newbuilds will work for Petronas LNG, part of Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas), under a 12-year time charter plus a 12-year extension option.

To be equipped with a dual-fuel engine, the ship duo will transport LNG from Malaysia (Bintulu) to Shenergy (Group) Co., Ltd., China, starting from 2022.

As informed, these are the first long-term time charter deals agreed between Petronas and K Line for newbuild units.

