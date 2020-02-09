Readers’ Picks of the Week (February 3-7, 2020)

In Depth>
No Detail Is Overlooked in Making Cruising Green
YSA Design Chairman Trond Sigurdsen elaborates on making cruses greener.
Port of Gdańsk CEO: 2020 Will Be of Historic Essence for Us
The Port of Gdańsk is preparing for an important milestone of becoming the busiest container port in the region.
Calleya: Sulphur Cap Is a Very Hard Deadline, No Exceptions
A fuel oil non-availability report exists, however, "this is intended for temporary purposes only," Calleya said.
Events>
The 9th Annual Event Green Shiptech China Congress 2020
The 9th Annual Event- Green Shiptech China Congress 2020 will be held on next…
2nd GREENTECH IN SHIPPING GLOBAL FORUM
Forum you will find out from the regulators, government bodies and major ports' representatives what the near…
7th Annual Arctic Exchange
Every year the Exchange invites delegates from across the globe to come together to listen to key senior management teams…
World Future Ports Summit 2020
This event will bring together ports and maritime shipping professionals from global leading companies and authorities to discuss recent digital technologies…