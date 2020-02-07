Russia Gives Green Light for New LNG Transshipment Terminal

Russia’s federal autonomous institution Glavgosexpertiza has reviewed and approved the design documentation and engineering survey results for the construction of an LNG transshipment terminal in the Kamchatka Territory. 

Back in October 2017, the Kamchatka government and PJSC Novatek signed an agreement aimed at developing a sea terminal on the southeast coast of the Kamchatka Peninsula.

The terminal is intended for the transshipment of liquefied natural gas delivered from the Yamal Peninsula by ice-class gas carriers and transferred to ordinary gas carriers for further gas transportation to the Asia-Pacific region.

According to Glavgosexpertiza, the project will optimize LNG supplies from the Arctic, thereby boosting the development of the Northern Sea Route and trade and economic ties of the Kamchatka Territory. 

The new transshipment facility is expected to be constructed in five phases. Once the first four stages are complete, the terminal would have an annual cargo turnover of about 11 million tons of LNG. With the completion of the fifth phase, the terminal would more than double its capacity to about 22 million tons of LNG.

The port infrastructure will include floating gas storage facilities, offshore points for ship-to-ship (STS) transshipment of LNG, a 6,580-meter long access canal and a system ensuring marine safety.

The terminal would first service 328 gas carriers annually and 657 gas carriers once it is fully operational.

