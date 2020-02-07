K Line: New Corona-Class Coal Carrier Delivered

K LineIllustration; Image Courtesy: K Line

Japanese shipbuilder Oshima Shipbuilding has delivered Tohoku Maru, a new coal carrier that will work for Tohoku Electric Power, shipping major Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (K Line) said.

Ordered in 2015, the 91,818 dwt newbuild belongs to the K Line’s specialized fleet for transport of thermal coal known as the Corona-series.

The Corona-series comprises coal carriers equipped with a wide beam and shallow draft. These ships are described as “the most suitable type” to enter ports of Japanese Thermal Power Stations to discharge cargo.

Featuring a length of 234.99 meters and a width of 43 meters, Tohoku Maru has a gross tonnage of 52,458 tons.

According to K Line, the Post-Panamax vessel is equipped with energy-saving and ecological technology such as advanced flipper fins and rudder fin which promote its propeller efficiency. Additionally, the bulker has the latest eco-technology such as ballast water management system which protects marine ecosystems, and SOx scrubber which enables it to comply with the IMO 2020 sulphur cap.

Tohoku Maru will be principally involved in carrying thermal coal to Thermal Power Plants for Tohoku Electric Power.

Read more:

MOL, Tohoku EPCO to Advance Study on Wind Challenger Installation

Share this article

Follow World Maritime News

NYK: New Coal Carrier Starts Working for Joban Joint Power

NYK

Tsuneishi Shipbuilding has delivered Sunshine Pride, a coal carrier operated by NYK.

read more →

MOL, NYK to Operate First LNG-Fueled Large Coal Carriers

NYK

Japanese shipping majors NYK and MOL have signed long-term transport agreements with Kyushu Electric Power.

read more →

K Line Joins Project to Develop Hydrogen Supply Chain

K Line joins efforts to create an international CO₂ free energy supply chain.

read more →

MOL Books Construction of EeneX Coal Carrier Pair at Oshima

Eenex coal carrier

MOL ordered two 'EeneX' next-generation coal carriers from compatriot Oshima Shipbuilding Co.

read more →

K Line Orders 210,000 dwt Bulker against JFE Steel Contract

Following delivery, the ship would be deployed for iron ore and coal transportation under a contract with JFE Steel.

read more →

Oldendorff Carriers Secures Five-Year Deal in Bangladesh

Oldendorff Carriers signs a coal transportation agreement with the Bangladesh Chinese Power Company.

read more →

In Depth>

Imabari Launches K Line's Newest Capesize Bulker

K Line's Capesize bulker

The 200,000 dwt Cape Discovery would transport iron ore and coal for JFE Steel Corporation.

read more →

K Line Takes Delivery of New Corona Coal Carrier

Coal carrier Corona Citrus

Corona Citrus will carry thermal coal to thermal power plants for Electric Power Development.

read more →

K Line Receives Second Corona-Class Unit in One Month

K Line

K Line now has a fleet of 22 Corona-series ships.

read more →

K Line Expands Fleet with Latest Corona-Class Coal Carrier

Coal carrier Corona Dynamic

The new Corona Dynamic will carry thermal coal to Hokuriku Electric Power Company’s thermal power plant.

read more →

MOL Presents Design for Next-Generation Coal Carrier

coal carrier

MOL unveils a new design for a next-generation coal carrier, developed in cooperation with domestic shipyards.

read more →

KSS Line Orders VLGC from Hyundai Heavy

ship

South Korea's KSS Line orders 1+1 very large gas carrier at compatriot Hyundai Heavy Industries.

read more →

Events>

<< Feb 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
27 28 29 30 31 1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 1

The 9th Annual Event Green Shiptech China Congress 2020

The 9th Annual Event- Green Shiptech China Congress 2020 will be held on next…

read more >

2nd GREENTECH IN SHIPPING GLOBAL FORUM

Forum you will find out from the regulators, government bodies and major ports’ representatives what the near…

read more >

7th Annual Arctic Exchange

Every year the Exchange invites delegates from across the globe to come together to listen to key senior management teams…

read more >

World Future Ports Summit 2020

This event will bring together ports and maritime shipping professionals from global leading companies and authorities to discuss recent digital technologies…

read more >

K Line: New Coal Carrier for JERA Delivered

miyagawa_maru

K Line takes delivery of Miyagawa Maru, a 100,000 dwt coal carrier.

read more →

Imabari Shipbuilding Launches K Line's New Capesize Bulker

Cape Hayatomo

Imabari Shipbuilding has launched the newest 200,000 dwt Capesize bulk carrier, the Cape Sapphire.

read more →

Kawasaki Delivers LNG Carrier to JERA-NYK Line JV

LNG carrier Shinshu Maru

Shinshu Maru will transport LNG procured via the Freeport LNG Project in the U.S.

read more →