K Line: New Corona-Class Coal Carrier Delivered

zoom Illustration; Image Courtesy: K Line

Japanese shipbuilder Oshima Shipbuilding has delivered Tohoku Maru, a new coal carrier that will work for Tohoku Electric Power, shipping major Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (K Line) said.

Ordered in 2015, the 91,818 dwt newbuild belongs to the K Line’s specialized fleet for transport of thermal coal known as the Corona-series.

The Corona-series comprises coal carriers equipped with a wide beam and shallow draft. These ships are described as “the most suitable type” to enter ports of Japanese Thermal Power Stations to discharge cargo.

Featuring a length of 234.99 meters and a width of 43 meters, Tohoku Maru has a gross tonnage of 52,458 tons.

According to K Line, the Post-Panamax vessel is equipped with energy-saving and ecological technology such as advanced flipper fins and rudder fin which promote its propeller efficiency. Additionally, the bulker has the latest eco-technology such as ballast water management system which protects marine ecosystems, and SOx scrubber which enables it to comply with the IMO 2020 sulphur cap.

Tohoku Maru will be principally involved in carrying thermal coal to Thermal Power Plants for Tohoku Electric Power.

Read more:

MOL, Tohoku EPCO to Advance Study on Wind Challenger Installation