TOP Ships Offloads Two More Tankers

Top ShipsIllustration; Source: Unsplash/Shaah Shahidh

Greek tanker owner and operator TOP Ships has entered into agreements to dispose of an MR2 tanker pair.

As informed, the ships, Stenaweco Elegance and Eco Palm Desert, have been sold to unaffiliated third parties.

“The sales are subject to customary closing conditions and are anticipated to be concluded within the first quarter of 2020,” TOP Ships said in a statement.

The 50,000 dwt Stenaweco Elegance and Eco Palm Desert were built at Hyundai Vinashin shipyard in Vietnam in 2017 and 2018, respectively, according to data provided by VesselsValue.

In January, TOP Ships also sold Eco Fleet and Eco Revolution, the company’s only two MR1 product/chemical tankers.

Both disposals came after TOP Ships purchased in December 2019 two MR2 tanker newbuilds from an entity affiliated with the company’s CEO.

The two ultra-high specification scrubber-fitted 50,000 dwt vessels are under construction at Hyundai Mipo Dockyard in South Korea and are scheduled for delivery this month.

