COSCO, OOCL, ONE and Yang Ming to Set Up New Transatlantic Service

Asian shipping giants COSCO Shipping Lines, Orient Overseas Container Line (OOCL), Ocean Network Express (ONE) and Yang Ming are to launch a new weekly Transatlantic service, the new East Mediterranean – America service (EMA).

As informed, the first voyage is scheduled for April 2020, subject to FMC filing.

To be jointly operated by the four lines, the service will deploy six Panamax vessels.

The port rotation for the weekly service is Mersin – Haifa – Alexandria – Istanbul – Piraeus – Genoa – Algeciras – New York – Norfolk – Savannah – Algeciras – Mersin.

“EMA … will offer competitive transit times and provide more service frequencies in the market,” the companies said.

“By including Genoa and Algeciras port calls, the four lines will also engage in Genoa and Algeciras west bound service and provide diverse intra Mediterranean services through multi-stage utilization of the service.”