ABS, ClassNK Award AIP to Kawasaki Heavy for LPG as Fuel System Design

ABSPhoto: ABS

Classification societies ABS and ClassNK have granted approval in principle (AIP) to Japanese shipbuilder Kawasaki Heavy Industries (KHI) for the company’s LPG as fuel system design.

A dual-fuel engine capable of using both marine diesel oil and LPG as fuel, KHI claims the system simultaneously reduces fuel consumption and enables the engine to meet NOx Tier 3 regulations.

“Using LPG as a fuel can lower emissions to air compared to conventional fuels, both in terms of greenhouse gas emissions and other pollutants. We are proud to work with … KHI, supporting the delivery of the next generation of cleaner vessels,” Patrick Ryan, ABS Senior Vice President, Global Engineering and Technology, commented.

“ClassNK is glad to have granted the AiP on KHI’s … design for the system to use LPG as ships’ fuel which tackles the reduction of air pollution and climate changes due to emission from ships,” Hayato Suga, Corporate Officer and Director of Plan Approval and Technical Solution Division, said in a separate statement.

KHI’s design is for an electronically controlled LPG injection marine diesel engine (ME-LGIP), the first order placed for an engine of this type in Japan.

The system’s main features include cyclical system design that is compatible with propane and butane and circulates LPG in a pressurized state capable of usage at normal ambient temperature; establishing a highly safe control system by implementing risk assessment based on the IGC code and system configuration applicable to merchant ships other than LPG carriers.

“LNG as fuel is attracting widespread attention as an environmentally friendly option, but LPG as fuel has advantages over LNG, including potentially reduced initial investment and simpler handling onboard,” Hideaki Naoi, General Manager at KHI, said.

“As a result, we believe LPG as fuel will prove increasingly attractive to the market in the future,” he concluded.

