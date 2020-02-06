Wartsila to Equip Finnlines’ Ferries with Hybrid Systems

Finnlines ferriesImage Courtesy: Wartsila

Finland-based technology group Wärtsilä will supply its hybrid power conversion system for three new RoRo ferries being built at the Nanjing Jinling shipyard in China for Finnlines, a part of the Italian Grimaldi Group.

Wärtsilä won the order in Q4 2019.

The hybrid solution, which includes a 5,000 kWh energy storage system, will enable these ships to operate with zero emissions while in port and to meet the Registro Italiano Navale (RINA) Green Plus class notation. They will also have Ice Class classification 1A Super, the company said.

“Wärtsilä’s Smart Marine approach to technology development aims at delivering highly efficient solutions with minimal impact on the environment. This order is one more example of how we turn this approach into practical and reliable reality,” says Mikael Lindholm, Head of Newbuilding Department, Finnlines.

“These new ferries will be among the most environmentally sustainable ships of their type. Finnlines is a frontrunner in the development of hybrid power ships, of marine battery packs and of energy management systems,” Emanuele Grimaldi, CEO of Finnlines, commented.

Wärtsilä’s equipment, which also includes in-line shaft generators, power take-off/take in converters, and transformers, is scheduled for delivery to the yard in the second half of 2020.

Wärtsilä’s order intake for the fourth quarter of 2019 decreased by 17% to EUR 1.55 billion year-on-year. The company’s net sales increased by 10% to EUR 1.6 billion y-o-y.

Comparable operating result decreased to EUR 202 million when compared to the same period in 2018, which represents 12.0% of net sales. For the full year, order intake decreased 16% to EUR 5.3 billion year-on-year.

Net sales were stable at EUR 5.1 billion.

The company expects the demand for its services and solutions in 2020 to be lower than in 2019, amid low vessel contracting affecting equipment ordering activity as well as challenging market conditions.

Wärtsilä’s current order book for 2020 deliveries is EUR 3.57 billion, comprised mainly of equipment deliveries.

“The year 2019 was characterized by a difficult demand environment and poor financial performance. Although the increase in both marine equipment deliveries and service volumes resulted in stable net sales for the group, our operating result was well below the previous year,” Jaako Eskola, President and CEO the technology giant said.

“The performance was weakened in the second half of the year by cost overruns in a handful of complex marine and energy projects, which were caused by inaccurate assumptions in cost estimates, insufficient risk identification, and supplier related challenges. The decline in energy deliveries and the impact of the Industrial Union’s three-day strike in Finland during December further burdened our operating result.”

According to Eskola, the demand for scrubbers declined from exceptionally high levels in the previous year, as a result of uncertainty related to the price and availability of bunker fuels.

“The business environment is expected to continue to be challenging during the upcoming year. For this reason, we remain cautious on the demand outlook. Our focus will be on improving operational efficiency and on optimising our portfolio, with the aim of mitigating the near-term headwinds related to pricing and mix to the extent possible. Delivery of the projects affected by cost overruns will also weigh on our performance.

“However, I am confident that the steps we have taken to tighten controls on risk analysis and technical assessments, as well as to strengthen our project management organisation, will prevent similar issues from occurring in future projects.

“Looking further ahead, we see energy production and marine transport being greatly affected by the need to improve their environmental footprint.”

Share this article

Follow World Maritime News

MSC Cruises' LNG-Fueled Ships to Feature Wärtsilä Equipment

MSC Cruises

Wärtsilä will supply a package of integrated solutions for MSC Cruises' two new LNG-powered ships.

read more →

Finnlines Orders Two Superstar Ro-Pax Ships

Superstar Ro-Pax Ferry

Finnlines has signed an order for two ro-pax vessels with China Merchants Jinling Shipyard (Weihai).

read more →

Wärtsilä, PSA Marine Join Forces on Smart Shipping Solutions

Wärtsilä

Wärtsilä and PSA Marine plan to collaborate in the co-creation of smart technologies for the marine sector.

read more →

BC Ferries Orders Four More Electric-Hybrid Units from Damen

Set for delivery in 2022, the ships are to be operated as all-electric ferries once charging technology matures.

read more →

Wärtsilä, Norsepower Team Up on Wind Propulsion Services

Rotor Sail Solution

Wärtsilä unveils cooperation with Norsepower, a provider of auxiliary wind propulsion systems for shipping.

read more →

New Wasaline Ferry to Get Wärtsilä Navigation System

Wasaline ferry

The Wasaline RoPax ferry will be fitted with Wärtsilä’s Nacos Platinum navigation and communication system.

read more →

In Depth>

Shell Becomes Corvus Energy's Investor

money

Shell Ventures invests in Canadian provider of energy storage systems Corvus Energy.

read more →

Finnlines Ready to Order Superstar RoPax Pair

Finnlines

Reporting a profitable Q2, Finnlines reiterates its decision to order more environmentally-friendly vessels.

read more →

Schottel Propulsion for New Seaspan Ferries' RoRos

Seaspan Ferries

The hybrid ferries are scheduled to go into operation in 2021.

read more →

Swiss-Norwegian Duo Eases Hybrid System Installations

Shipping

Instead of paying up-front, asset owner will be able to pay a monthly fee.

read more →

Wärtsilä Unveils 1st Hybrid Installation for Bulk Carriers

The new innovative hybrid solution would be installed on the Paolo Topic

The system will be installed on the bulk carrier Paolo Topic, built in Japan and managed by Marfin Management.

read more →

Wärtsila, CHI Team Up on Scrubber Business in China

wartsila

Wärtsilä and CHI sign an MoU to jointly service the exhaust gas cleaning market in China.

read more →

Events>

<< Feb 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
27 28 29 30 31 1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 1

The 9th Annual Event Green Shiptech China Congress 2020

The 9th Annual Event- Green Shiptech China Congress 2020 will be held on next…

read more >

2nd GREENTECH IN SHIPPING GLOBAL FORUM

Forum you will find out from the regulators, government bodies and major ports’ representatives what the near…

read more >

7th Annual Arctic Exchange

Every year the Exchange invites delegates from across the globe to come together to listen to key senior management teams…

read more >

World Future Ports Summit 2020

This event will bring together ports and maritime shipping professionals from global leading companies and authorities to discuss recent digital technologies…

read more >

Seaspan Ferries to Expand Fleet with New LNG-Hybrid Vessels

Rendering of new LNG-Hybrid vessel to be built for Seaspan Ferries

Damen Shipyards Gorinchem is to build two LNG – battery hybrid ferries for Seaspan Ferries by 2021.

read more →

RoRo Service Linking Germany and Russia to Be Suspended

ferry

Finnlines to remove its TransRussiaExpress (TRE) service between Kiel, Germany and St. Petersburg in Russia.

read more →

World's 1st Hybrid Retrofit for Short Sea Ship Unveiled

Hagland Captain

Wärtsilä inks an agreement with Hagland Shipping for a hybrid retrofit installation onboard general cargo vessel. 

read more →