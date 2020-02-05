Japan Readies Ferry to Accommodate Evacuees from China

The Japanese Ministry of Defense has prepared a 17,000 GT ferry to provide temporary accommodation for Japanese nationals returning from China amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The chartered ship Hakuou has docked at Yokosuka Naval Base in Kanagawa Prefecture.

The 199-meter-long ferry has been used to transport Japan Self-Defense Forces (JFD) units.

If necessary, Hakuou, which has a total of 94 guest rooms, would be used as a quarantine ship for evacuees from Wuhan, China.

The move is seen as a precautionary measure by the Japanese government as the coronavirus crisis is worsening.

Another vessel is currently used as quarantine in Japan. Following a health screening conducted by the Japanese Ministry of Health, ten people have tested positive for coronavirus onboard Diamond Princess cruise ship.

The ship, with 2,666 guests and 1,045 crew members onboard, will remain under quarantine in Yokohama for at least 14 days, as required by the ministry.

World Maritime News Staff