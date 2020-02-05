Titan LNG Wraps Up 1st STS LNG Bunkering in Port of Antwerp

Dutch LNG supplier Titan LNG has completed the first ship-to-ship (STS) LNG bunkering in the Port of Antwerp, Belgium.

The operation was carried out at the facility of SEA-Tank Terminal on February 4. It is said to be an important step in the Port of Antwerp’s “transition to a multi-fuel port”.

Titan LNG’s bunker barge FlexFueler 001 supplied LNG to the product tanker Ramelia, operated by the Swedish Gothia Tanker Alliance.

Until now, Titan LNG has been delivering LNG to sea-going vessels via trucks.

Last year, Titan LNG joined forces with Fluxys to build the FlexFueler 002, a bunkering pontoon to make LNG more widely available as a shipping fuel in the Port of Antwerp and region. The pontoon is expected to be commissioned by mid-2020, supporting the regional shipping industry in its switch to cleaner operations.

FlexFueler 002 is the second Titan LNG developed pontoon of its sort and identical to FlexFueler 001.

World Maritime News Staff