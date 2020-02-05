Titan LNG Wraps Up 1st STS LNG Bunkering in Port of Antwerp

Dutch LNG supplier Titan LNG has completed the first ship-to-ship (STS) LNG bunkering in the Port of Antwerp, Belgium.

The operation was carried out at the facility of SEA-Tank Terminal on February 4. It is said to be an important step in the Port of Antwerp’s “transition to a multi-fuel port”.

Titan LNG’s bunker barge FlexFueler 001 supplied LNG to the product tanker Ramelia, operated by the Swedish Gothia Tanker Alliance.

Until now, Titan LNG has been delivering LNG to sea-going vessels via trucks.

Last year, Titan LNG joined forces with Fluxys to build the FlexFueler 002, a bunkering pontoon to make LNG more widely available as a shipping fuel in the Port of Antwerp and region. The pontoon is expected to be commissioned by mid-2020, supporting the regional shipping industry in its switch to cleaner operations.

FlexFueler 002 is the second Titan LNG developed pontoon of its sort and identical to FlexFueler 001.

World Maritime News Staff

Share this article

Follow World Maritime News

Gasum Wraps Up 200th STS LNG Bunkering

Gasum

On January 24, Gasum’s LNG bunker vessel Coralius performed its 200th LNG bunkering operation.

read more →

Port of Rotterdam Points to Rise in LNG Bunkering

Cardissa LNG Bunkering vessel

Europe's top bunkering port, the Port of Rotterdam, has seen an increase in LNG bunkering at the port.

read more →

First SIMOPS LNG Bunkering Completed in Amsterdam

Titan LNG

Titan LNG's bunker barge supplied LNG to the tanker Ramelia while the ship was unloading cargo in Amsterdam.

read more →

Titan LNG to Launch Tender for 8,000 cbm Bunker Barge

Titan LNG has contracted Fearnleys AS to run the tender process for a newbuild LNG bunker barge.

read more →

Titan LNG Wraps Up 1st STS LNG Bunkering in Port of Ghent

North Sea Port

Dutch LNG supplier Titan LNG has completed the first ship-to-ship LNG bunkering in the Port of Ghent, Belgium.

read more →

Titan LNG Conducts 1st LNG Bunkering in Port of IJmuiden

Dutch LNG supplier Titan LNG has completed the first-ever LNG bunkering at the Port of IJmuiden, North Holland.

read more →

In Depth>

MOL Wraps Up LNG Bunkering Trial in Port of Kobe

LNG fuel bunkering with tugboat Ishin

The trial on the LNG-fueled tugboat Ishin represents the first LNG bunkering operation in the Port of Kobe.

read more →

Gibraltar: First-Ever LNG Bunkering Completed in BGTW

Titan LNG

Gibraltar has seen the country's first-ever LNG bunkering within British Gibraltar Territorial Waters (BGTW).

read more →

Titan LNG Conducts World's Largest LNG Bunkering

Sleipnir

Titan LNG completes the largest LNG bunkering in the world involving Heerema's new crane vessel.

read more →

Containerships in Milestone LNG Bunkering Op

Containerships LNG bunkering

The SIMOPS bunkering was undertaken on the company's LNG-powered Containerships Nord in Rotterdam.

read more →

Titan LNG Names Europe's 1st Dedicated LNG Bunker Barge

LNG supplier Titan LNG has christened its bunker barge FlexFueler001 in the Netherlands. 

read more →

Titan LNG’s Bunker Barge Delivers 1st LNG

FlexFueler

Bunker barge FlexFueler001 performed the first official bunkering on June 14 in the Port of Rotterdam.

read more →

Events>

<< Feb 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
27 28 29 30 31 1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 1

Eastern Mediterranean Offshore Conference and Exhibition (EMC) 2020

EMC 2020 conference will arm delegates with technical and commercial knowledge to capitalise…

read more >

Maritime Reconnaissance and Surveillance Technology

As varied threats in the Mediterranean Sea continue to proliferate, the need to advance…

read more >

2nd GREENTECH IN SHIPPING GLOBAL FORUM

Forum you will find out from the regulators, government bodies and major ports’ representatives what the near…

read more >

7th Annual Arctic Exchange

Every year the Exchange invites delegates from across the globe to come together to listen to key senior management teams…

read more >

Antwerp, Porto do Açu Expand Ties with Maiden Ship Transit

BBC Amethyst

The first cargo was a gas turbine.

read more →

Greater Use of Modern Boxships Prompts Bunker Volume Decline

containership

In 2018, the Port of Rotterdam saw bunker volumes decline due to the use of modern boxships.

read more →

Fluxys, Titan LNG to Build LNG Bunkering Pontoon for Antwerp

FlexFueler 002

Fluxys, Titan LNG join forces on a bunkering pontoon to make LNG more widely available as shipping fuel.

read more →