NYK Orders 2nd LNG-Fueled PCTC

NYK LNG-Fuelled PCTCImage Courtesy: NYK

Japanese shipping company NYK has placed an order to build a second LNG-fueled pure car and truck carrier (PCTC) with Shin Kurushima Dockyard Co.

The vessel is scheduled to be delivered in 2022 and will become NYK’s second LNG-fueled PCTC.

The first PCTC vessel was announced by NYK in September 2019. The newbuild is scheduled to be delivered in 2020 and will be the first large LNG-fueled PCTC to be built in Japan, according to NYK.

The 73,500 GT vessels will both fly the Japanese flag, they will encompass a length of 199.95 meters and a width of 38 meters. They will feature a car capacity for 7,000 units.

“NYK has positioned LNG fuel as one of the bridging technologies to realize future zero-emission ships. The company aims to have a clean transportation mode that will reduce the environmental burden of the entire PCTC fleet,” the company said announcing the contract.

The company’s shift to LNG-fueled vessels will also see an LNG-fueled coal carrier delivered to the company in 2023.

Last year, the group began issuing green bonds to finance LNG-fueled ships and LNG bunkering vessels, among other green financing projects.

