Coconut Charcoal the Likely Cause of Yantian Express Fire

Hapag-LloydIllustration. Image Courtesy: Pixabay under CC0 Creative Commons license

Coconut charcoal has been identified as the likely cause of last year’s fire on board the containership Yantian Express, according to a report published by Germany’s Federal Bureau of Maritime Casualty Investigation (BSU). 

However, the investigation could not clarify the cause of the fire unambiguously. This was especially due to the very long duration of the fire and the intensive use of firefighting water which changed the origin of the fire strongly. By procedure of exclusion, three containers which could possibly have caused the fire were identified.

The investigation showed that one of the containers was laden with coconut charcoal, which was erroneously declared coconut pellets.

As regards this plant coal, analogies are shown to the previous marine casualty investigation into the fire on the MSC Katrina. BSU said that the fire started by self-igniting of the charcoal stowed in one container.

On January 3, 2019, a fire broke out in the deck cargo in the area of cargo hold 2 on board the Germany-flagged Yantian Express which is owned by Hapag-Lloyd.

At the time of the incident, the 7,510 TEU ship was in the North Atlantic. It was due to reach Halifax the following day.

The ship’s command immediately ordered the crew to fight the fire. However, the crew did not succeed in containing the fire with shipboard resources and keeping it under control.

On January 4, the first tug reached the operation site and took over the firefighting operations with the help of its extinguishing monitors. Despite the action, the fire spread further in the deck area of cargo hold 1.

Due to the overall situation, the crew of Yantian Express was evacuated by a tug.

Subsequently, further tugs and supply ships reached the Yantian Express. Nineteen days after the fire broke out, the salvage company said the containers stowed on the deck of the Yantian Express were extinguished.

One month after the incident, the Yantian Express berthed in Freeport, Bahamas, for an evaluation process and cargo discharge preparation.

The Federal Bureau of Maritime Casualty Investigation started its investigation on board after the ship had arrived on the anchorage of Freeport. In doing so, areas on the ship crucial for the development of the fire and the firefighting operations were inspected.

Several months after the incident, Hapag-Lloyd introduced a penalty of USD 15,000 per container for misdeclared hazardous cargoes. The company explained that, in order to ensure the safety of its crew, ships and other cargo on board, it holds the shipper liable and responsible for all costs and consequences related to violations, fines, damages, incidents, claims and corrective measures resulting from cases of undeclared or misdeclared cargoes.

Share this article

Follow World Maritime News

ABS Introduces Industry's 1st Guide to Tackle Boxship Fires

fire

ABS's guide is addressing firefighting and safety systems of cargo holds of container vessels.

read more →

IUMI: It's Time to Tackle Containership Fire Issue

IUMI

IUMI is calling for urgent improvement of firefighting systems onboard boxships.

read more →

Hapag-Lloyd to Issue Fines for Misdeclared Hazardous Cargoes

Hapag-Lloyd vessel

The move comes on the back of a major fire aboard the Yantian Express in January 2019.

read more →

Hutchison Port Holdings Makes Top Executive Changes

Container terminal

New CEO will take the helm at Hutchison Port Holdings Management from mid-July 2019.

read more →

Yantian Express Unloads All Containers, Leaves Halifax

Hapag-Lloyd vessel

The fire-damaged Yantian Express finalized cargo operations in Halifax and departed the port on June 2, 2019.

read more →

Fire-Damaged Yantian Express to Be Repaired in Asia

Hapag-Lloyd containership

Yantian Express would sail to Asia for repairs, after completing discharge operations in Halifax.

read more →

In Depth>

Yantian Express to Arrive in Halifax Today

yantian-express

Fire-stricken containership Yantian Express finally sailed from Freeport on May 15.

read more →

Yantian Express Likely to Leave Freeport by Mid-May

Hapag-Lloyd containership

Fire-stricken Yantian Express is likely to depart Freeport, Bahamas during the first half of May 2019.

read more →

Fire-Stricken Yantian Express to Leave Freeport by Early May

Hapag-Lloyd containership

Hapag-Lloyd: Fire-stricken Yantian Express to depart Freeport at the end of April/early May 2019.

read more →

Hapag-Lloyd Discharges Fire-Damaged Yantian Express Boxes

hapag-lloyd

All Yantian Express containers affected by the fire have been discharged from the vessel.

read more →

TT Club: Major Containership Fire Happens Every Two Months

maersk-honam

It is estimated that a major containership fire at sea occurs on average every 60 days.

read more →

HL Looking for Terminal to Offload Intact Yantian Boxes

Hapag-Lloyd containership

Hapag-Lloyd is searching for a terminal to offload undamaged containers from the fire-stricken Yantian Express.

read more →

Events>

<< Feb 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
27 28 29 30 31 1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 1

Eastern Mediterranean Offshore Conference and Exhibition (EMC) 2020

EMC 2020 conference will arm delegates with technical and commercial knowledge to capitalise…

read more >

Maritime Reconnaissance and Surveillance Technology

As varied threats in the Mediterranean Sea continue to proliferate, the need to advance…

read more >

2nd GREENTECH IN SHIPPING GLOBAL FORUM

Forum you will find out from the regulators, government bodies and major ports’ representatives what the near…

read more >

7th Annual Arctic Exchange

Every year the Exchange invites delegates from across the globe to come together to listen to key senior management teams…

read more >

Damaged Yantian Express Boxes Yet to Be Discharged

Hapag-Lloyd

Yantian Express still waiting for final approval to discharge damaged containers two weeks after it arrived in Freeport.

read more →

198 Containers on Fire-Stricken Yantian Express a Total Loss

hapag-lloyd

A total of 198 containers have been identified as a total loss due to the fire on board Yantian Express.

read more →

Hapag-Lloyd's Boxship Hit by Fire Reaches Bahamas

hapag-lloyd

Hapag Lloyd's ship, which suffered a fire last month while en route to Halifax, has arrived in the Bahamas.

read more →