Gasum to Supply LNG to Equinor’s Shuttle Tanker Newbuilds

GasumImage Courtesy: Gasum

Finnish gas company Gasum and Norway’s energy company Equinor have signed an agreement under which Gasum will deliver liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Equinor’s new crude shuttle tankers.

The supply is expected to commence in 2020 when the shuttle tankers start operating.

As informed, the LNG bunkering deliveries will mainly take place off Skagen, the most northern part of Denmark, and in Mongstad, close to Bergen, Norway.

Gasum will use its 5,800 cbm LNG bunker vessel Coralius to carry out the operations.

“We’re happy to support Equinor in its ambition towards cleaner shipping,” Kimmo Rahkamo, Vice President at Gasum, commented.

“Last week (Jan 24) we celebrated the 200th ship-to-ship LNG bunkering performed by Coralius. That was a major milestone for us, increasing not only the numbers but also expanding the geographical area. We now bunker vessels over an area ranging all the way from Rotterdam to the Gothenburg waters.”

In February 2019, Equinor also signed an LNG bunkering deal with the Gas4Sea partners – Engie, Mitsubishi Corporation and NYK. Under the contract, Gas4Sea will supply LNG to Equinor’s four crude shuttle tankers planned to enter service in Q1 2020.

