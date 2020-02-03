US Lifts Sanctions against Cosco Dalian

Donald TrumpImage Courtesy: The White House/Public Domain

The United States lifted its sanctions against Cosco Shipping Tanker (Dalian) Co, a unit of Chinese shipping major Cosco Shipping Corporation, which were imposed last year over imports of Iranian oil.

The notice on sanctions lifting issued by the U.S. Treasury on Friday did not include COSCO Shipping Tanker (Dalian) Seaman & Ship Management Co., meaning that the company remains designated.

The sanctions were part of the US efforts to curb any influx of cash into Iran as part of maximum economic pressure on the country over its alleged role in supporting terrorism in the region and its nuclear program.

The announcement was made days before the second waiver on the winding down of operations and transactions with the Chinese tanker operator was set to expire.

Namely, under the latest waiver extension, the companies had until February 4, 2020, to offload non-Iranian crude oil involving COSCO’s Dalian Shipping Tanker.

The removal of sanctions comes after the Phase One deal agreed between China and the U.S., which managed to cool down trade tensions between the two superpowers.

Under the deal, China, the world’s largest importer of oil, has pledged to increase imports of American goods, targeting to bolster its energy imports by USD 52.4 billion above 2017 levels over the next two years.

The release of the company’s vessels to trade freely is expected to fuel overcapacity on the tanker market, and push down rates, which hit a record high following the restrictions on Cosco equaling up to USD 300,000 per day for supertankers.

World Maritime News Staff

 

Share this article

Follow World Maritime News

US Extends Cosco Dalian Waiver

Donald Trump

U.S. extends the deadline to companies that deal with COSCO Shipping Tanker (Dalian) to wind down their transactions.

read more →

Kawasaki Delivers Bulker Amis Star to Wisdom Marine

Wisdom Marine has further two 61,000 dwt units on order from Kawasaki.

read more →

Shell Marine Wins Lubricants Deal for 5 COSCO Pulp Carriers

COSCO Shipping Specialized Carriers

Shell Marine wins a contract to supply lubricants for 5 pulp carriers owned by COSCO Shipping Specialized Carriers.

read more →

COSCO Shipping Specialized Carriers Names New Pulp Carrier

shipping

China’s shipping company COSCO Shipping Specialized Carriers has named its newest 62,000 dwt pulp carrier.

read more →

US: Firms Given Time to Wind Down Business with COSCO Units

US President Donald Trump

The waiver allows "maintenance or wind down of transactions" and is valid until December 20.

read more →

Yamal LNG Carrier JV No Longer Subject to US Sanctions

The fourth Arc7 LNG carrier Vladimir Voronin

The JV's six LNG carriers were cleared of US sanctions after a change of ownership at China LNG.

read more →

In Depth>

LNG Shipping Rates Rise as Sanctions Hit Vessel Availability

GasLog

The LNG shipping market finally came to life when a combination of factors worked in tandem to squeeze the vessel supply.

read more →

COSCO Shipping Heavy Industry Wins Tanker Duo Order

Signing ceremony

The units would be delivered to COSCO Shipping Energy Transportation by September 2021.

read more →

Yamal LNG Shipments to Asia Pacific via NSR Jump in 2019

LNG carrier Christophe de Margerie

Eastbound shipments represented 25% of all LNG dispatched from Yamal LNG during the third quarter of 2019.

read more →

US Sanctions on COSCO Companies Hit US-Listed Teekay

ARC7 LNG carrier

The sanctions are affecting Teekay's Yamal LNG joint venture.

read more →

US Sanctions Russian Ships for Jet Fuel Deliveries to Syria

Ships sanctioned by the U.S. over Russia-Syria trade

The vessels were involved in the illicit transfer of jet fuel to the Russian military in Syria.

read more →

US Sanctions COSCO Companies over Iran Trade

China Iran Crude Oil Trade

The U.S. sanctioned two COSCO subsidiaries in the latest move to curb the flow of Iranian crude.

read more →

Events>

<< Feb 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
27 28 29 30 31 1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 1

Eastern Mediterranean Offshore Conference and Exhibition (EMC) 2020

EMC 2020 conference will arm delegates with technical and commercial knowledge to capitalise…

read more >

Maritime Reconnaissance and Surveillance Technology

As varied threats in the Mediterranean Sea continue to proliferate, the need to advance…

read more >

2nd GREENTECH IN SHIPPING GLOBAL FORUM

Forum you will find out from the regulators, government bodies and major ports’ representatives what the near…

read more >

7th Annual Arctic Exchange

Every year the Exchange invites delegates from across the globe to come together to listen to key senior management teams…

read more >

US Designates Two Shipping Firms for Evading DPRK Sanctions

ships

US Department of the Treasury designates two shipping companies that have helped North Korea evade sanctions.

read more →

COSCO Shipping Splashes New ULCV at NACKS

COSCO Shipping vessel

COSCO Shipping Lines has launched its newest 19,000+ TEU newbuilding at compatriot shipyard.

read more →

COSCO Shipping Specialized Carriers Orders 4 Pulp Carriers

shipping

COSCO Shipping Specialized Carriers exercises options to build four 62,000-ton multipurpose pulp carriers. 

read more →