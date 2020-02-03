Qatargas: Commissioning LNG Cargo Shipped to India’s Mundra LNG Terminal

zoom Image Courtesy: Qatargas

Doha-based liquefied natural gas producer Qatargas has supplied a commissioning LNG cargo for India’s newest LNG receiving terminal, Mundra.

The Q-Flex LNG carrier Muwab loaded the cargo at Ras Laffan Port, Qatar, on January 17.

The 216,000 cbm vessel arrived in India on January 22, 2020.

As informed, Mundra is the second LNG terminal that Qatargas helped commission in India within the past year. It followed an earlier commissioning cargo which was delivered by the company to the Ennore LNG receiving terminal, near the southern Indian city of Chennai, in February 2019.

Located in Adani Ports and Special Economic zone in the Kutch district of the western Indian state of Gujarat, the Mundra terminal has a nominal capacity of five million tons of LNG per annum (Mtpa), and can receive vessels with a capacity between 75,000 and 260,000 cbm. The terminal comprises two storage tanks – each with an overall capacity of 160,000 cbm.

According to Qatargas, India is set to increase its LNG import capacity from 30 to 44 Mtpa with upcoming developments such as new terminals and other gas related infrastructure.