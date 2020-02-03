Qatargas: Commissioning LNG Cargo Shipped to India’s Mundra LNG Terminal

QatargasImage Courtesy: Qatargas

Doha-based liquefied natural gas producer Qatargas has supplied a commissioning LNG cargo for India’s newest LNG receiving terminal, Mundra.

The Q-Flex LNG carrier Muwab loaded the cargo at Ras Laffan Port, Qatar, on January 17.

The 216,000 cbm vessel arrived in India on January 22, 2020.

As informed, Mundra is the second LNG terminal that Qatargas helped commission in India within the past year. It followed an earlier commissioning cargo which was delivered by the company to the Ennore LNG receiving terminal, near the southern Indian city of Chennai, in February 2019.

Located in Adani Ports and Special Economic zone in the Kutch district of the western Indian state of Gujarat, the Mundra terminal has a nominal capacity of five million tons of LNG per annum (Mtpa), and can receive vessels with a capacity between 75,000 and 260,000 cbm. The terminal comprises two storage tanks – each with an overall capacity of 160,000 cbm.

According to Qatargas, India is set to increase its LNG import capacity from 30 to 44 Mtpa with upcoming developments such as new terminals and other gas related infrastructure.

Share this article

Follow World Maritime News

Qatargas Ships 1st Q-Flex LNG Cargo to Bangladesh Summit LNG

Qatargas

Qatargas has delivered the first Q-Flex cargo of LNG to the Summit LNG FSRU.

read more →

Adani Ports To Take Majority Stake in Krishnapatnam Port

Krishnapatnam

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited is to acquire a controlling stake in Krishnapatnam Port Company Ltd (KPCL).

read more →

CMA CGM Seals Deal to Sell Stakes in 10 Port Terminals

CMA CGM

CMA CGM signed an agreement with CMP to sell a portfolio of stakes in ten port terminals to Terminal Link.

read more →

LNG Carrier Loads 1st Freeport LNG Commissioning Cargo

LNG carrier

Freeport LNG ships the first LNG commissioning cargo for Train 1 from its liquefaction facility in Texas.

read more →

Essar Ports Eyes Cargo Throughput of 60 Mn Tons in FY20

Essar Ports

Essar Ports expects to meet its target of handling 60 million tons of cargo in FY 2020.

read more →

Zeebrugge Terminal Handles Its First Ever Q-Max LNG Carrier

Al Dafna at Port of Zeebrugge

The terminal reached a new milestone with the arrival of Al Dafna.

read more →

In Depth>

Qatargas Ships 1st Q-Flex LNG Cargo to Revithoussa Terminal

Al Gharafa

Qatargas delivers the first LNG cargo on a Q-Flex vessel to Greece's Revithoussa LNG Terminal.

read more →

India's New Multimodal Terminal to Complete Next Month

India

The first phase of India's new multimodal terminal being built at Sahibganj will be completed in August this year.

read more →

Qatargas Ships 3000th LNG Cargo to Japan

Al Jasra

Qatargas has set another milestone as it successfully delivered the 3,000th LNG cargo to Japan.

read more →

India, Maldives Sign MoU for Passenger and Cargo Services

Shipping

India and the Maldives are exploring the establishment of passenger and cargo services by sea.

read more →

Qatargas Q-Flex LNG Tanker Sets Milestones in Turkey

LNG tanker AL Sheehaniya

Tanker Al Sheehaniya delivered the largest LNG cargo to the expanded Marmara LNG Terminal in Turkey.

read more →

Sri Lanka, Japan, India to Develop Colombo South Port

Memorandum of Cooperation signing ceremony

Sri Lanka, Japan, and India to cooperate on the development of East Container Terminal in Sri Lanka.

read more →

Events>

<< Feb 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
27 28 29 30 31 1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 1

Eastern Mediterranean Offshore Conference and Exhibition (EMC) 2020

EMC 2020 conference will arm delegates with technical and commercial knowledge to capitalise…

read more >

Maritime Reconnaissance and Surveillance Technology

As varied threats in the Mediterranean Sea continue to proliferate, the need to advance…

read more >

2nd GREENTECH IN SHIPPING GLOBAL FORUM

Forum you will find out from the regulators, government bodies and major ports’ representatives what the near…

read more >

7th Annual Arctic Exchange

Every year the Exchange invites delegates from across the globe to come together to listen to key senior management teams…

read more >

Report: Adani Eyes Major Expansion Project at Mundra Port

Port

Adani Group plans to invest big to increase cargo capacity at the country's Mundra port.

read more →

Navayuga Container Terminal Reaches 500,000 TEU Milestone

NCT

The terminal handled 500,000 TEUs for the first time in a single financial year.

read more →

Qatargas: Commissioning LNG Cargo Shipped to Ennore Terminal

LNG

Qatargas supplies a commissioning LNG cargo for India’s newest LNG receiving terminal.

read more →