BC Ferries Orders Its 6th LNG-Fueled Ship

zoom Image Courtesy: BC Ferries

Canadian ferry operator BC Ferries has returned to Polish shipbuilder Remontowa Shipbuilding S.A. with a contract to build an additional liquefied natural gas (LNG)-fueled vessel scheduled to go into service in the Southern Gulf Islands in 2022.

This vessel will be identical to the three Salish Class vessels built by Remontowa for BC Ferries in 2016.

“Our Clean Futures Plan is our path to replace diesel fuels with cleaner energy options. While this cannot be achieved in a single step, we are continually seeking energy sources that offer a cleaner, lower carbon-intensity option to displace non-renewable diesel,” said Captain Jamie Marshall, BC Ferries’ Vice President, Business Development & Innovation.

“In our move towards a sustainable future, adopting LNG is one way to reduce our impact on the environment today. This new vessel will be our sixth ship fuelled by natural gas.”

The agreement with Remontowa is a design-build, fixed-priced contract and the total project budget, which includes financing and project management costs, is approximately $92.3 million.

The 107-metre Salish Class vessel will have the capacity to carry at least 138 vehicles and up to 600 passengers and crew. The ferry operator said that the new ship would allow for the retirement of the Mayne Queen, a diesel-fuelled vessel.

The ship will be powered by three Wartsila engines and electrically propelled by Schottel thrusters at each end.