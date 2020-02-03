BC Ferries Orders Its 6th LNG-Fueled Ship

Salish Class ferryImage Courtesy: BC Ferries

Canadian ferry operator BC Ferries has returned to Polish shipbuilder Remontowa Shipbuilding S.A. with a contract to build an additional liquefied natural gas (LNG)-fueled vessel scheduled to go into service in the Southern Gulf Islands in 2022.

This vessel will be identical to the three Salish Class vessels built by Remontowa for BC Ferries in 2016.

“Our Clean Futures Plan is our path to replace diesel fuels with cleaner energy options. While this cannot be achieved in a single step, we are continually seeking energy sources that offer a cleaner, lower carbon-intensity option to displace non-renewable diesel,” said Captain Jamie Marshall, BC Ferries’ Vice President, Business Development & Innovation.

“In our move towards a sustainable future, adopting LNG is one way to reduce our impact on the environment today. This new vessel will be our sixth ship fuelled by natural gas.”

The agreement with Remontowa is a design-build, fixed-priced contract and the total project budget, which includes financing and project management costs, is approximately $92.3 million.

The 107-metre Salish Class vessel will have the capacity to carry at least 138 vehicles and up to 600 passengers and crew. The ferry operator said that the new ship would allow for the retirement of the Mayne Queen, a diesel-fuelled vessel.

The ship will be powered by three Wartsila engines and electrically propelled by Schottel thrusters at each end.

 

Share this article

Follow World Maritime News

Japan's 1st LNG-Fueled Ship Bunkered for the 100th Time

LNG Bunkering

On January 23, the tugboat Sakigake was supplied with LNG for the 100th time since its delivery in 2015.

read more →

Gasum Wraps Up 200th STS LNG Bunkering

Gasum

On January 24, Gasum’s LNG bunker vessel Coralius performed its 200th LNG bunkering operation.

read more →

MOL, Mitsubishi Finalize Deal for LNG-Fueled Ferry Duo

MHI

Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Co. seals contract with MOL to build two LNG-fueled ferries.

read more →

MOL to Order Japan's 1st LNG-Fueled Ferries

MOL

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines and its subsidiary Ferry Sunflower Limited plan to construct Japan's first two LNG-fueled ferries.

read more →

Consortium Involving Brittany Ferries Buys Condor Ferries

Condor Ferries

Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets sold its 100% interest in Condor Ferries.

read more →

MOL: First LNG Bunkering Completed at Port of Nagoya

Japan

The demonstration test confirmed that LNG can be safely supplied to vessels at the Port of Nagoya. 

read more →

In Depth>

P&O Ferries Orders Next-Generation English Channel Ships

p-o-cruises

P&O Ferries signs a contract with Guangzhou Shipyard International to deliver a new generation of ships on the ...

read more →

MOL Wraps Up LNG Bunkering Trial in Port of Kobe

LNG fuel bunkering with tugboat Ishin

The trial on the LNG-fueled tugboat Ishin represents the first LNG bunkering operation in the Port of Kobe.

read more →

Corsica Linea Ferries Shutting Off Engines in Marseille

Corsica Linea ferry

All vessels will be will be connected to shore power by 2020.

read more →

Shell in Long-Term Charters for 14 New LNG-Fueled Tankers

Tanker

The charter deals are a part of the company's drive to decarbonise shipping.

read more →

SHI Secures Orders for Ten LNG-Fueled Crude Oil Tankers

Tanker

The deal, signed with an undisclosed Oceanian shipowner, is valued at USD 620.2 million.

read more →

Schottel Propulsion for New Seaspan Ferries' RoRos

Seaspan Ferries

The hybrid ferries are scheduled to go into operation in 2021.

read more →

Events>

<< Feb 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
27 28 29 30 31 1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 1

Eastern Mediterranean Offshore Conference and Exhibition (EMC) 2020

EMC 2020 conference will arm delegates with technical and commercial knowledge to capitalise…

read more >

Maritime Reconnaissance and Surveillance Technology

As varied threats in the Mediterranean Sea continue to proliferate, the need to advance…

read more >

2nd GREENTECH IN SHIPPING GLOBAL FORUM

Forum you will find out from the regulators, government bodies and major ports’ representatives what the near…

read more >

7th Annual Arctic Exchange

Every year the Exchange invites delegates from across the globe to come together to listen to key senior management teams…

read more >

Hyundai Mipo Gets AiP for LNG-Fueled MR Tanker Design

Hyundai Mipo, AiP for LNG-fuelled MR tanker design

Lloyd's Register granted an approval in principle for Hyundai Mipo Dockyard's LNG-fueled MR tanker design.

read more →

SHI Builds 1st LNG-Fueled Ships with Its Own Technology

samsung

Samsung Heavy has successfully built its first LNG-fueled vessels with its own technology.

read more →

Second BC Ferries Unit Completes LNG Conversion

Spirit of Vancouver Island

The LNG conversion was part of of a mid-life upgrade.

read more →