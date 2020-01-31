Maersk Boxship Suffers Engine Failure in Gibraltar Strait

MaerskIllustration; Image Courtesy: Pixabay under CC0 Creative Commons license

A containership owned by Danish shipping major Maersk experienced main engine damage and started drifting in the Gibraltar Strait on January 29, 2020. 

At the time of the incident, the 3,078 TEU Maersk Batur just left Algeciras, Spain, and was en route to Newark, the USA.

“The Nautical department is sailing the vessel to tow her in Algeciras Port in order to start inspections and fix issue,” Maersk said in an advisory on January 30.

“Based on the latest information received and as a result of this incident, the vessel is expected to be delayed. Contingency being worked upon,” the company added.

As of January 31, the Singapore-flagged boxship is moored in Algeciras, according to Maersk Batur’s AIS data.

Built in South Korea in 2009, Maersk Batur has a length of 225 meters and a beam of 32.2 meters, data provided by VesselsValue shows.

Songa Iridium Hits the Shore in Bosphorus Strait

Songa Iridium

The ship crashed into the shore near Rumelihisari, an Ottoman fortress located on the European banks of the Bosphorus.

Oldendorff Capesize Suffers Engine Failure in Singapore

Reports point to a failure in the ship's scrubber systems.

UK Nets Record Heroin Haul on Maersk Boxship

Heroin seized on a boxship in Felixstowe Port

The seized narcotics are estimated to be worth around USD 32.9 million.

US Seeks to Block Release of Grace 1 in Gibraltar

Tanker

Gibraltar was to lift the detention on the ship this morning.

Iran to Deny UK Ships Passage through Strait of Hormuz?

Tanker

"Security for security. Strait for strait," Rouhani said in a speech broadcast live on state TV.

UK Destroyer Arrives in Persian Gulf to Protect UK Shipping

Royal Navy's HMS Duncan

Royal Navy ships will be deployed to the region until a "diplomatic resolution" is found.

Rouhani Suggests Exchange of Iranian, UK Tankers

Tanker

Iran might release the UK-flagged Stena Impero if the UK does the same with the Iranian ship it detained in Gibraltar.

Maersk Boxship Pays Up after Spewing Smoke in Spain

Maersk Sembawang

Maersk Sembawang has been able to return to operations after crew repairs.

Gibraltar Court Extends Detention of Iranian Oil Tanker

tanker

Gibraltar's Supreme Court extends the period of detention of Grace 1.

Gibraltar: Police Arrests Captain, Chief Officer of Grace 1

VLCC

The Gibraltar Police has arrested the captain and the chief officer of Grace 1, a tanker detained in Gibraltar.

Gibraltar, Royal Marines Detain Tanker en Route to Syria

tanker

Gibraltar authorities and British Royal Marines have detained a supertanker carrying crude oil to Syria. 

MSC Boxship Starts to List at Liverpool Port

msc

MSC Matilde, a containership operated by MSC, has been reported listing at a UK port.

Eastern Mediterranean Offshore Conference and Exhibition (EMC) 2020

EMC 2020 conference will arm delegates with technical and commercial knowledge to capitalise…

Maritime Reconnaissance and Surveillance Technology

As varied threats in the Mediterranean Sea continue to proliferate, the need to advance…

2nd GREENTECH IN SHIPPING GLOBAL FORUM

Forum you will find out from the regulators, government bodies and major ports’ representatives what the near…

7th Annual Arctic Exchange

Every year the Exchange invites delegates from across the globe to come together to listen to key senior management teams…

Boxship Stadt Dresden Suffers Main Engine Issues in Venice

Containership Stadt Dresden

The containership Stadt Dresden experienced main engine issues while berthing in Venice, Hapag-Lloyd informed.

Fire-Stricken Olga Maersk to Miss Repair Deadline

maersk-1

The repair period of Olga Maersk will be extended until February 23, 2019.

Olga Maersk Suffers Engine Room Fire, Crew Safe

Maersk

A fire broke out in the engine room on board Maersk's Panamax containership Olga Maersk.

