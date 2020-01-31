Costa Smeralda Passengers Allowed to Disembark after Coronavirus Scare

Costa SmeraldaImage Courtesy: Meyer Werft

 Over 6,000 passengers who were kept on board a cruise ship in Italy all day Thursday amid fears that one of the passengers might have been infected with coronavirus have received clearance to disembark.

The decision was announced after a female passenger, who was experiencing flu-like symptoms and fever, underwent medical tests to rule out a possible link to the deadly coronavirus.

The woman in her 50ies and her husband, both reportedly of Chinese nationality, boarded Costa Smeralda on Saturday, January 25, and were put in isolation on Wednesday night after coming down with the flu-like symptoms. The Italian authorities banned anyone from disembarking the ship until medical tests were conducted, putting the ship on lockdown.

“Carnival Corporation & plc and the company’s Italian brand Costa Cruises have confirmed that Italian health officials diagnosed a passenger on board a ship docked in Civitavecchia, north of Rome, Italy with the common flu. The ship will resume its Mediterranean program on Friday,” Carnival said in a statement on Thursday.

“Guests who should have disembarked today can either disembark or remain on board overnight, at their discretion. All guests scheduled to embark today will be accommodated in hotels near the port and embark on Friday.”

Cruise liners had to suspend their sailings from China amid efforts to curb the spread of the virus.

Royal Caribbean Cruises said it had canceled three more sailings through Feb 8th on Spectrum of the Seas, homeported in China.

The move follows the cancellations of sailings on the Quantum-class cruise ship that were scheduled to depart on January 27 and January 31 from Shanghai.

MSC Cruises and Costa Cruises also had to suspend several of their sailings planned for this and next week in order to comply with the measures being undertaken by the Chinese authorities to mitigate the spread of the virus.

Initial estimates indicate that the death toll from the coronavirus in China stands at 170, with 7,711 confirmed cases of infections.

Share this article

Follow World Maritime News

Bpifrance Becomes Signatory to the Poseidon Principles

Bpifrance

French national investment bank Bpifrance signs up to the Poseidon Principles.

read more →

Coronavirus Sailing Cancellations Start to Hurt RCL's Result

Spectrum of the Seas

Royal Caribbean Cruises has suspended three more sailings on Spectrum of the Seas, homeported in China.

read more →

Cruse Liners Dropping Shanghai Sailings over Coronavirus

MSC Splenida

World's major cruise liner companies pulling planned sailings from Shanghai.

read more →

Costa Smeralda Refueled with LNG in Barcelona for 1st Time

Costa Smeralda

Costa Smeralda has made its first liquefied natural gas (LNG) refueling in the port Barcelona. 

read more →

Meyer Turku Hands Over Costa Smeralda

Costa Smeralda

Meyer Turku delivers LNG-fuelled Costa Smeralda to its Italian owner.

read more →

Costa Smeralda Passes LNG Propulsion Trials

The cruise ship is set to start its first cruise in late December this year.

read more →

In Depth>

Gasum Wraps Up Its 1st Cruise Vessel STS LNG Bunkering

Gasum

Gasum has completed its first ship-to-ship LNG bunkering involving a cruise ship.

read more →

Meyer Turku Delays Delivery of Costa Smeralda Again

Costa Smeralda

The second delay was made due to "the high complexity and the sheer size of the ship project."

read more →

Meyer Turku Pushes Delivery of Costa Smeralda to November

Costa Smeralda

Costa Cruises' 1st LNG-powered ship will be delivered in mid-November, a month later than the initial deadline.

read more →

Construction Starts on Costa Cruises' 2nd LNG-Powered Ship

Costa Toscana

Costa Smeralda and Costa Toscana are part of the Costa Group’s fleet expansion plan.

read more →

Costa Cruises Inks Genoa Blue Agreement for 2 Italian Ports

cruise ship

Italian cruise line Costa Cruises signs the Genoa Blue Agreement.

read more →

Costa Smeralda Suffers Minor Fire Damage at Meyer Turku

Costa Smeralda

Cruise ship Costa Smeralda, under construction at Meyer Turku, suffered a fire on March 18.

read more →

Events>

<< Jan 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
30 31 1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31 1 2

Eastern Mediterranean Offshore Conference and Exhibition (EMC) 2020

EMC 2020 conference will arm delegates with technical and commercial knowledge to capitalise…

read more >

Maritime Reconnaissance and Surveillance Technology

As varied threats in the Mediterranean Sea continue to proliferate, the need to advance…

read more >

2nd GREENTECH IN SHIPPING GLOBAL FORUM

Forum you will find out from the regulators, government bodies and major ports’ representatives what the near…

read more >

7th Annual Arctic Exchange

Every year the Exchange invites delegates from across the globe to come together to listen to key senior management teams…

read more >

Meyer Turku Floats Out Costa Cruises' First LNG-Powered Ship

Costa Smeralda

Costa Smeralda will be ready for delivery in October 2019.

read more →

Fincantieri Delivers Costa's 1st Ship Designed for China

Costa Venezia

Costa Cruises took delivery of Costa Venezia, its first ship designed specifically for the Chinese market.

read more →

Construction Progresses on Costa Cruises' LNG Flagship

costa-smeralda

Costa Smeralda will enter service in October 2019 as the 1st LNG-fueled cruise ship for the world market.

read more →