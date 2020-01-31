Navibulgar Returns to China for Four More Bulkers

BulkerIllustration; Image Courtesy: Pixabay under CC0 Creative Commons license

Bulgarian shipping company Navigation Maritime Bulgare (Navibulgar) has ordered the construction of a new series of four 31, 800 dwt bulkers from the Chinese Shipyard Jiangsu New Yangzi Shipbuilding Co.

The deliveries of the DNV-classed ocean-going lakers are scheduled for 2021 and 2022.

Navigation Maritime Bulgare already has eight bulk carriers able to sail in the Great Lakes of North America.

The design of the new project has been jointly developed by the Chinese company Shanghai Odely Marine Engineering Co. and Navibulgar.

As informed, the LOA of the new bulk carriers will be 190,00m, beam – 23,70m, and summer draught- 10,50m.

The vessels will have six cargo holds and three cargo cranes with a cargo lifting capacity of 30 tons each. The ships will be equipped with bow trusters.

The first vessel of the series will be named Kom and will be the third in Navibulgar’s history with that name, the company said.

By the end of this year, Navibulgar is set to receive three more 45, 500 dwt bulk carriers from the Plana series.

To remind, back in 2017 the company ordered 4+2 newbuildings from Jiangsu New Yangzi Shipbuilding under the Bluetech 45 project.

The fleet build-up is part of Navibulgar’s objective to operates its own fleet of 1.5 million tons of average age below 7 years,  by the middle of 2020. The company’s management wants to establish Navibulgar as one of the leading shipowners in Europe in the Handysize bulker sector.

Share this article

Follow World Maritime News

2020 Bulkers Adds Sixth Newbuild with 3-Year Charter

Bulker

2020 Bulkers has accepted delivery of Bulk Sydney, the sixth of eight 208,000 dwt Newcastlemaxes.

read more →

Fifth Newbuild Joins 2020 Bulkers

Bulker

2020 Bulkers takes delivery of Bulk Shenzhen, the fifth of eight 208,000 dwt Newcastlemax newbuilds.

read more →

Maersk Invests in Return Logistics Start-Up ZigZag

ZigZag helps retailers to reduce the cost and complexity of managing returns with its software and functionality.

read more →

Fourth Newcastlemax Joins 2020 Bulkers

2020 Bulkers has taken delivery of Bulk Shanghai, the fourth of eight 208,000 dwt Newcastlemax newbuilds.

read more →

2020 Bulkers Takes Delivery of Third Newcastlemax Newbuild

2020 Bulkers

The 208,000 dwt ship is part of a sale and leaseback deal with Ocean Yield.

read more →

2020 Bulkers Finds Work for Another Newcastlemax Newbuild

2020 Bulkers

The ship is scheduled to be delivered in January 2020.

read more →

In Depth>

2020 Bulkers Secures Work for Another Newbuild

bulker

2020 Bulkers enters into a time charter agreement for one of its Capesize newbuilds with a subsidiary of Glencore.

read more →

2020 Bulkers Welcomes Second Newbuild

bulker

2020 Bulkers accepts delivery of the second 208,000 dwt Newcastlemax newbuild.

read more →

Shandong Shipping Orders 12 Tankers, Bulkers in China

Shandong Shipping's Shandong Ding Sheng

The state-owned company ordered eight 50,000 dwt MR tankers and four 82,000 dwt Kamsarmax bulkers.

read more →

Yangzijiang to Build Bulker Quintet for Asian Owners

Bulker

The orders include three 82,000 dwt and two 325,000 dwt bulk carriers.

read more →

First Newcastlemax Newbuild Joins 2020 Bulkers

bulker

2020 Bulkers has taken delivery of the first of its eight 208,000 dwt newbuilds from New Times Shipyard.

read more →

2020 Bulkers Eyes Listing on Oslo Axess

Bulker

The company's application is expected to be approved on or about July 10, 2019.

read more →

Events>

<< Jan 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
30 31 1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31 1 2

Eastern Mediterranean Offshore Conference and Exhibition (EMC) 2020

EMC 2020 conference will arm delegates with technical and commercial knowledge to capitalise…

read more >

Maritime Reconnaissance and Surveillance Technology

As varied threats in the Mediterranean Sea continue to proliferate, the need to advance…

read more >

2nd GREENTECH IN SHIPPING GLOBAL FORUM

Forum you will find out from the regulators, government bodies and major ports’ representatives what the near…

read more >

7th Annual Arctic Exchange

Every year the Exchange invites delegates from across the globe to come together to listen to key senior management teams…

read more >

2020 Bulkers Raises USD 70.2 Mn to Finance New Ships

Finance

2020 Bulkers collected USD 70.2 million from equity offering to finance vessels under construction.

read more →

Scorpio Bulkers Agrees Refinancing for Kamsarmax

Financing

Scorpio Bulkers agreed a financing deal related to one of its Kamsarmax vessels.

read more →

2020 Bulkers Raises USD 3 Mn for Yard Instalments

Money

2020 Bulkers raised USD 3 million for yard instalments related to eight Newcastlemax vessels at a Chinese shipyard.

read more →