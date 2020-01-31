Navibulgar Returns to China for Four More Bulkers

zoom Illustration; Image Courtesy: Pixabay under CC0 Creative Commons license

Bulgarian shipping company Navigation Maritime Bulgare (Navibulgar) has ordered the construction of a new series of four 31, 800 dwt bulkers from the Chinese Shipyard Jiangsu New Yangzi Shipbuilding Co.

The deliveries of the DNV-classed ocean-going lakers are scheduled for 2021 and 2022.

Navigation Maritime Bulgare already has eight bulk carriers able to sail in the Great Lakes of North America.

The design of the new project has been jointly developed by the Chinese company Shanghai Odely Marine Engineering Co. and Navibulgar.

As informed, the LOA of the new bulk carriers will be 190,00m, beam – 23,70m, and summer draught- 10,50m.

The vessels will have six cargo holds and three cargo cranes with a cargo lifting capacity of 30 tons each. The ships will be equipped with bow trusters.

The first vessel of the series will be named Kom and will be the third in Navibulgar’s history with that name, the company said.

By the end of this year, Navibulgar is set to receive three more 45, 500 dwt bulk carriers from the Plana series.

To remind, back in 2017 the company ordered 4+2 newbuildings from Jiangsu New Yangzi Shipbuilding under the Bluetech 45 project.

The fleet build-up is part of Navibulgar’s objective to operates its own fleet of 1.5 million tons of average age below 7 years, by the middle of 2020. The company’s management wants to establish Navibulgar as one of the leading shipowners in Europe in the Handysize bulker sector.