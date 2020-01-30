Japan’s 1st LNG-Fueled Ship Bunkered for the 100th Time

LNG BunkeringImage Courtesy: NYK

On January 23, 2020, the tugboat Sakigake, Japan’s first LNG-fueled vessel, was supplied with LNG for the 100th time since its delivery in 2015.

The 37.2-meter-long vessel is owned by Japanese shipping major NYK and operated by its subsidiary Shin-Nippon Kaiyosha.

The LNG bunkering was conducted from a tank truck at the No. 5 quay in Shinko, Yokohama.

NYK aims to expand its wide range of businesses to LNG-fuel supply and sale. The company is currently making a proactive effort to shift to LNG-fueled vessels as one solution to environmental concerns.

Following Sakigake’s delivery in 2015, the world’s first LNG-fueled pure car and truck carrier was handed over to United European Car Carriers, owned by NYK and Wallenius Lines, in 2016.

Subsequently in 2017, the first purpose-built LNG bunkering vessel Engie Zeebrugge was delivered to NYK, Engie, Mitsubishi Corp., and Fluxys.

This year, NYK is expected to accept delivery of the world’s largest LNG-fueled PCTC being built at Shin Kurushima Toyohashi Shipbuilding.

Share this article

Follow World Maritime News

Posted on January 30, 2020 with tags .

Gasum Wraps Up 200th STS LNG Bunkering

Gasum

On January 24, Gasum’s LNG bunker vessel Coralius performed its 200th LNG bunkering operation.

read more →

Yang Ming to Strengthen Intra-Asia Presence

Yang Ming

Yang Ming is to launch a new Taiwan-Japan service (JCH), further enhancing its intra-Asia service network.

read more →

MOL, Mitsubishi Finalize Deal for LNG-Fueled Ferry Duo

MHI

Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Co. seals contract with MOL to build two LNG-fueled ferries.

read more →

Japanese Builders Get AiP for LNG-Fueled Capesize

ClassNK

ClassNK gives AiP to NS United Kaiun Kaisha and Imabari for an LNG-fueled Capesize bulker concept design.

read more →

MOL to Order Japan's 1st LNG-Fueled Ferries

MOL

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines and its subsidiary Ferry Sunflower Limited plan to construct Japan's first two LNG-fueled ferries.

read more →

MOL: First LNG Bunkering Completed at Port of Nagoya

Japan

The demonstration test confirmed that LNG can be safely supplied to vessels at the Port of Nagoya. 

read more →

In Depth>

NYK to Build World’s Largest LNG-Powered PCTC

NYK

Nippon Yusen Kaisha has placed an order for what it claims to be the world largest LNG-fueled PCTC.

read more →

MOL Wraps Up LNG Bunkering Trial in Port of Kobe

LNG fuel bunkering with tugboat Ishin

The trial on the LNG-fueled tugboat Ishin represents the first LNG bunkering operation in the Port of Kobe.

read more →

Gasum’s Coralius Marks Bunkering Milestone in Rotterdam

Coralius' bunkering operation in Rotterdam

Gasum’s LNG bunker vessel Coralius marked a milestone with its first bunkering in the port of Rotterdam.

read more →

Eesti Gas Begins with LNG Bunkering in Helsinki Port

Megastar

Elenger, a subsidiary of Estonian energy company Eesti Gaas, has started LNG bunkering in the Port of Helsinki, Finland.

read more →

NYK in First LNG Bunkering in Port of Kitakyushu

LNG bunkering operation

Japan's first LNG-fueled tugboat was bunkered in a truck-to-ship procedure.

read more →

Hyundai Mipo Gets AiP for LNG-Fueled MR Tanker Design

Hyundai Mipo, AiP for LNG-fuelled MR tanker design

Lloyd's Register granted an approval in principle for Hyundai Mipo Dockyard's LNG-fueled MR tanker design.

read more →

Events>

<< Jan 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
30 31 1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31 1 2

Eastern Mediterranean Offshore Conference and Exhibition (EMC) 2020

EMC 2020 conference will arm delegates with technical and commercial knowledge to capitalise…

read more >

Maritime Reconnaissance and Surveillance Technology

As varied threats in the Mediterranean Sea continue to proliferate, the need to advance…

read more >

2nd GREENTECH IN SHIPPING GLOBAL FORUM

Forum you will find out from the regulators, government bodies and major ports’ representatives what the near…

read more >

7th Annual Arctic Exchange

Every year the Exchange invites delegates from across the globe to come together to listen to key senior management teams…

read more >

SHI Builds 1st LNG-Fueled Ships with Its Own Technology

samsung

Samsung Heavy has successfully built its first LNG-fueled vessels with its own technology.

read more →

Pasha Hawaii Tests Main Engine for Its 1st LNG-Fueled Ship

Pasha Hawaii's first LNG-fueled containership

Pasha Hawaii completed main engine factory acceptance testing for its first LNG-fueled containership.

read more →

MOL's Tugboat Marks 1st Bunkering of LNG in Kansai

tugboat

MOL's LNG-fueled tugboat Ishin bunkered LNG fuel in Sakai Senboku Port for the first time.

read more →