Japan’s 1st LNG-Fueled Ship Bunkered for the 100th Time

zoom Image Courtesy: NYK

On January 23, 2020, the tugboat Sakigake, Japan’s first LNG-fueled vessel, was supplied with LNG for the 100th time since its delivery in 2015.

The 37.2-meter-long vessel is owned by Japanese shipping major NYK and operated by its subsidiary Shin-Nippon Kaiyosha.

The LNG bunkering was conducted from a tank truck at the No. 5 quay in Shinko, Yokohama.

NYK aims to expand its wide range of businesses to LNG-fuel supply and sale. The company is currently making a proactive effort to shift to LNG-fueled vessels as one solution to environmental concerns.

Following Sakigake’s delivery in 2015, the world’s first LNG-fueled pure car and truck carrier was handed over to United European Car Carriers, owned by NYK and Wallenius Lines, in 2016.

Subsequently in 2017, the first purpose-built LNG bunkering vessel Engie Zeebrugge was delivered to NYK, Engie, Mitsubishi Corp., and Fluxys.

This year, NYK is expected to accept delivery of the world’s largest LNG-fueled PCTC being built at Shin Kurushima Toyohashi Shipbuilding.