Diana Offloads Capesize, Finds Work for Kamsarmax

zoom Illustration; Image Courtesy: Pixabay under CC0 Creative Commons license

Greek dry bulk vessel owner Diana Shipping has signed a memorandum of agreement (MOA) to dispose of a Capesize vessel and entered into a time charter contract for a Kamsarmax bulker.

As informed, the company will sell the 2002-built Norfolk for USD 9.35 million.

The 183,468 cbm vessel, previously known as Thalassini Kyra, is expected to be delivered to an undisclosed buyer by February 25, 2020.

What is more, Diana Shipping inked a time charter deal with Aquavita International for the 97,294 cbm dry bulk vessel Maia.

The gross charter rate is USD 11,200 per day for a period of minimum fourteen to about sixteen months. The new charter commenced on January 29, Diana said.

This employment of the 2009-built ship is anticipated to generate approximately USD 4.7 million of gross revenue for the minimum scheduled period of the time charter, according to the company.

Upon completion of the aforementioned sale and the previously announced sale of a Panamax dry bulk vessel, the Calipso, Diana Shipping’s fleet will consist of 40 dry bulk vessels. The combined carrying capacity of the company’s fleet, including the m/v Norfolk and the m/v Calipso, is currently about 5.2 million dwt with a weighted average age of 9.62 years.