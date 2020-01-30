First Steel Cut for Celebrity Cruises’ Third Edge Ship

zoom Image Courtesy: Royal Caribbean Cruises

French shipbuilder Chantiers de l’Atlantique has cut the first piece of steel for Celebrity Beyond, the third ship in Celebrity Cruises’ Edge class of cruise vessels.

The steel cutting ceremony for the 140,600 GT newbuild was held in Saint-Nazaire on January 29, 2020.

Back in November 2018, the shipbuilder delivered Celebrity Edge, the first unit from the batch of five ships.

With the second-in-class Celebrity Apex set to arrive in Southampton in April 2020, the brand expects delivery of Celebrity Beyond in fall 2021.

“Celebrity Beyond is the perfect natural next-step in the Edge Series,” Richard D. Fain, Chairman and CEO, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd, commented.

“The Edge Series is all about innovation and pushing beyond boundaries and convention, and Celebrity Beyond will continue this legacy.”

With a fleet of fourteen ships, Celebrity Cruises is one of six cruise brands operated by cruise vacation company Royal Caribbean Cruises.

