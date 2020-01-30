First Steel Cut for Celebrity Cruises’ Third Edge Ship

Celebrity CruisesImage Courtesy: Royal Caribbean Cruises

French shipbuilder Chantiers de l’Atlantique has cut the first piece of steel for Celebrity Beyond, the third ship in Celebrity Cruises’ Edge class of cruise vessels.

The steel cutting ceremony for the 140,600 GT newbuild was held in Saint-Nazaire on January 29, 2020.

Back in November 2018, the shipbuilder delivered Celebrity Edge, the first unit from the batch of five ships.

With the second-in-class Celebrity Apex set to arrive in Southampton in April 2020, the brand expects delivery of Celebrity Beyond in fall 2021.

“Celebrity Beyond is the perfect natural next-step in the Edge Series,” Richard D. Fain, Chairman and CEO, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd, commented.

“The Edge Series is all about innovation and pushing beyond boundaries and convention, and Celebrity Beyond will continue this legacy.”

With a fleet of fourteen ships, Celebrity Cruises is one of six cruise brands operated by cruise vacation company Royal Caribbean Cruises.

Read more:

Celebrity Edge to Set Sail with 1st All-Female Bridge, Officer Team

Celebrity Cruises to Homeport One of Its Ships in Tampa

Shipyard De Hoop Delivers New Expedition Ship to Celebrity Cruises

Share this article

Follow World Maritime News

Celebrity Edge to Sail with All-Female Bridge, Officer Team

Celebrity Edge

The first-of-its-kind sailing will take place onboard Celebrity Edge in recognition of International Women's Day 2020.

read more →

Construction Starts on MSC Cruises' First LNG-Powered Ship

MSC Europa steel cutting

MSC Europa is also the first LNG ship to be built in France.

read more →

Royal Caribbean Continues with Record Earnings

Royal Caribbean

Miami-based cruise major Royal Caribbean Cruises has reported record third-quarter earnings despite negative headwinds.

read more →

MV Werften Cuts Steel for Dream Cruises' 2nd Global Ship

Global 2 steel cutting

The keel laying of the ship is planned for December 9, 2019, with delivery scheduled for 2022.

read more →

Work Begins on AIDA Cruises' New LNG-Fueled Ship

aida_cruises

German shipbuilder Meyer Werft has cut the first steel for the next cruise ship for AIDA Cruises.

read more →

Celebrity Cruises to Homeport One of Its Ships in Tampa

Celebrity Cruises vessel

Celebrity Constellation is set to undergo modernization works in May 2020 as part of 'The Celebrity Revolution'.

read more →

In Depth>

Construction Starts on Costa Cruises' 2nd LNG-Powered Ship

Costa Toscana

Costa Smeralda and Costa Toscana are part of the Costa Group’s fleet expansion plan.

read more →

Meyer Werft: Keel Laid for P&O Cruises' Next-Generation Ship

Iona

Meyer Werft held a keel laying ceremony for a new cruise vessel to be built for British P&O Cruises.

read more →

Video: Spirit of Discovery Squeezes through the Ems

Spirit of Discovery

Saga Cruises' Spirit of Discovery has completed its conveyance across the river Ems.

read more →

De Hoop Delivers New Expedition Ship to Celebrity Cruises

Celebrity Flora

The new expedition cruise ship Celebrity Flora is specifically designed for Galapagos Islands.

read more →

Meyer Werft Announces Float Out of Saga Cruises' New Ship

Spirit_of_Discovery

Spirit of Discovery to leave the covered building dock I at Meyer Werft on Sunday.

read more →

Celebrity Cruises Orders Fifth Edge-Class Unit

Celebrity Edge

The ship will be delivered by France's Chantiers de l'Atlantique.

read more →

Events>

<< Jan 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
30 31 1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31 1 2

The 9th Annual Event Green Shiptech China Congress 2020

The 9th Annual Event- Green Shiptech China Congress 2020 will be held on next…

read more >

Maritime Reconnaissance and Surveillance Technology

As varied threats in the Mediterranean Sea continue to proliferate, the need to advance…

read more >

2nd GREENTECH IN SHIPPING GLOBAL FORUM

Forum you will find out from the regulators, government bodies and major ports’ representatives what the near…

read more >

7th Annual Arctic Exchange

Every year the Exchange invites delegates from across the globe to come together to listen to key senior management teams…

read more >

Meyer Werft Cuts Steel for Saga Cruises' 2nd Vessel

Spirit of Adventure

Meyer Werft started the construction of Saga Cruises' latest cruise ship, the Spirit of Adventure.

read more →

MSC Cruises Firms Order for Ultra-Luxury Cruise Ship Quartet

MSC Cruises

The four new vessels will be delivered by Fincantieri between 2023 and 2026.

read more →

Fincantieri Marks Triple Milestone for Princess Cruises

Sky Princess

Fincantieri celebrated three construction milestones for cruise line Princess Cruises on February 14.

read more →