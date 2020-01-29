Six Seafarers on CMA CGM Ship Reported Ill

CoronavirusIllustration. Image by Navingo

Six crewmembers on board a containership operated by French shipping major CMA CGM have been reported ill, with the possibility of coronavirus infection.

The Sri Lankan seafarers aboard the CMA CGM Ural were allegedly suffering from a fever and high temperature while heading towards the Suez Canal in the Gulf of Aden.

The six men might be the first mariners affected by the new disease that originated in China.

In January, the 9,400 TEU boxship visited several Chinese ports including Shenzhen, Xiamen, Ningbo-Zhousan and Yangshan.

“We are in constant contact with the CMA CGM Ural. All the necessary measures to ensure appropriate medical follow-up have been taken,” a spokesperson of CMA CGM told World Maritime News.

Despite contrary media reports, the spokeswoman reassuringly added:

“The International Radio Medical Center (CIRM Roma) confirmed yesterday that the entire crew is in good health.”

Built in 2015, the Malta-flagged Post-Panamax is owned by China International Marine Containers, VesselsValue’s data shows.

Update:

On January 30, CMA CGM confirmed that the entire crew of the CMA CGM Ural is well and that the coronavirus has been ruled out.

According to the shipping company, CIRM Roma declared that CMA CGM Ural is a “disease-free ship”.

The containership is still sailing as normal on its route.

World Maritime News Staff

