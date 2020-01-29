Six Seafarers on CMA CGM Ship Reported Ill amid Coronavirus Scare

CoronavirusIllustration. Image by Navingo

Six crewmembers on board a containership operated by French shipping major CMA CGM have been reported ill, with the possibility of coronavirus infection.

The Sri Lankan seafarers aboard the CMA CGM Ural are allegedly suffering from a fever and high temperature while heading towards the Suez Canal in the Gulf of Aden.

The six men might be the first mariners affected by the new disease that originated in China.

In January, the 9,400 TEU boxship visited several Chinese ports including Shenzhen, Xiamen, Ningbo-Zhousan and Yangshan.

“We are in constant contact with the CMA CGM Ural. All the necessary measures to ensure appropriate medical follow-up have been taken,” a spokesperson of CMA CGM told World Maritime News.

Despite contrary media reports, the spokeswoman reassuringly added:

“The International Radio Medical Center (CIRM Roma) confirmed yesterday that the entire crew its in good health.”

Built in 2015, the Malta-flagged Post-Panamax is owned by China International Marine Containers, VesselsValue’s data shows.

World Maritime News Staff

Seafarers Face Screening in China, Singapore amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Cruse Liners Dropping Shanghai Sailings over Coronavirus

