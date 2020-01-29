CSAV Ups Stake in Hapag-Lloyd

CSAVIllustration; Image Courtesy: Pixabay under CC0 Creative Commons license

Chilean Compañía Sud Americana de Vapores (CSAV) has acquired an additional stake in Hapag-Lloyd, becoming the majority shareholder in the German shipping major. 

On January 13, 2020, CSAV said it increased its stake in the carrier to 52.7 million shares, equivalent to almost 30%. Previously, CSAV owned a 27.8% shareholding in Hapag-Lloyd.

As informed, the transaction includes an investment of close to USD 300 million. It will be financed with a debt contracted by Quiñenco S.A., a company controlling CSAV.

Furthermore, the board of directors of CSAV agreed to hold an extraordinary shareholders meeting in the next few weeks to propose a capital increase of USD 350 million. Specifically, the capital increase would be used “to adjust the debt level of the company.”

Yesterday, World Maritime News reported that CSAV decided to close its maritime vehicle transport (RoRo) business and focus on its container shipping business.

“The decision was taken by CSAV in the context to focus all its economics and administration efforts on managing and developing its main business: its stake in the German shipping company Hapag-Lloyd,” the company explained.

World Maritime News Staff

Share this article

Follow World Maritime News

CSAV Exits RoRo Business

CSAV

CSAV is to close its maritime vehicle transport (RoRo) business and focus on its container shipping business.

read more →

Hapag-Lloyd Inks Space Charter Deal with Maersk and MSC

Hapag-Lloyd

Hapag-Lloyd has signed a space charter agreement with the members of the 2M Alliance.

read more →

Higher Volumes, Better Rates Push Hapag-Lloyd's Earnings Up

For the first nine months of 2019, Hapag-Lloyd’s net result jumped to EUR 297 million from EUR 13 million a year earlier.

read more →

Hapag-Lloyd Implements New Charge Ahead of IMO 2020

Hapag-Lloyd

German shipping major is to introduce an IMO 2020 Transition Charge for short-term contracts.

read more →

Hapag-Lloyd Introduces New India Services

Hapag-Lloyd

The IEX service will be the only direct connection between South and East India and Europe.

read more →

Hapag-Lloyd to Issue Fines for Misdeclared Hazardous Cargoes

Hapag-Lloyd vessel

The move comes on the back of a major fire aboard the Yantian Express in January 2019.

read more →

In Depth>

Hapag-Lloyd Secures USD 113 Mn Loan

Hapag-Lloyd

Moving forward with the implementation of its Strategy 2023, Hapag-Lloyd inks a new EUR 100 million loan.

read more →

Construction Starts on Hapag-Lloyd Cruises' Hanseatic Spirit

Hanseatic Spirit

The ship is scheduled to be delivered from Vard Langsten in Norway in May 2021.

read more →

Hapag-Lloyd: Hole in Dublin Express Boxship Sealed

Dublin Express oil spill in New York terminal

Hapag-Lloyd's Dublin Express, that spilled fuel oil in a New York container terminal, suffered a hole in its hull.

read more →

Hapag-Lloyd to Start Using Xvela Platform

hapag-lloyd

Hapag-Lloyd decides to implement Xvela’s collaboration services to increase transparency.

read more →

Hapag-Lloyd Cruises: Hanseatic Nature's Launching Delayed

Hapag-Lloyd Cruises

Hapag-Lloyd Cruises cancels the launching ceremony for the first of its three new expedition ships.

read more →

HL Looking for Terminal to Offload Intact Yantian Boxes

Hapag-Lloyd containership

Hapag-Lloyd is searching for a terminal to offload undamaged containers from the fire-stricken Yantian Express.

read more →

Events>

<< Jan 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
30 31 1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31 1 2

The 9th Annual Event Green Shiptech China Congress 2020

The 9th Annual Event- Green Shiptech China Congress 2020 will be held on next…

read more >

Maritime Reconnaissance and Surveillance Technology

As varied threats in the Mediterranean Sea continue to proliferate, the need to advance…

read more >

2nd GREENTECH IN SHIPPING GLOBAL FORUM

Forum you will find out from the regulators, government bodies and major ports’ representatives what the near…

read more >

7th Annual Arctic Exchange

Every year the Exchange invites delegates from across the globe to come together to listen to key senior management teams…

read more >

Moody's Upgrades Hapag-Lloyd Ratings

Hapag-Lloyd containership

Moody's upgraded the corporate family rating of Hapag-Lloyd to B1 from B2.

read more →

Hapag-Lloyd First to Convert Large Containership to LNG

Hapag-Lloyd vessel

Hapag-Lloyd has unveiled its plans to retrofit the 15,000 TEU ship Sajir to operate using liquefied natural gas.

read more →

Hapag-Lloyd Pays Off Bond Early

hapag-lloyd

Hapag-Lloyd to partially redeem USD 195.1 million of its senior note on February 11, 2019.

read more →