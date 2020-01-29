Tanker Revenues Boost Performance Shipping’s Earnings

tankerIllustration; Image Courtesy: Pixabay under CC0 Creative Commons license

Athens-based shipowner Performance Shipping reported revenue growth in the fourth quarter of 2019, which was mainly driven by earnings of the first two tankers in the company’s fleet. 

Voyage and time charter revenues rose to USD 10.6 million in Q4 2019 from USD 6.1 million seen in the same period of 2018.

“This increase is mainly attributable to the revenues contributed by the tanker vessels Blue Moon and Briolette, acquired in August and November 2019, respectively, and is partially offset by the decreased revenues of the container vessels Pamina and Pucon, following their sale in October and November 2019, respectively,” the company explained.

In the fourth quarter of 2019, Performance Shipping suffered a net loss of USD 12.2 million, compared to a net loss of USD 0.4 million for the corresponding period of 2018.

According to the company, the Q4 2019 loss includes USD 13.9 million of impairment charges for one vessel, without which the result for the quarter would have been net income of USD 1.7 million.

“We are very excited about Performance Shipping Inc.’s increased tanker presence, which has contributed to turning the company profitable by USD 1.7 million this quarter, excluding the non-cash accounting impairment losses of USD 13.9 million associated with the reduction of our exposure to the container segment,” Andreas Michalopoulos, the Company’s Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, commented.

Net loss for the year ended December 31, 2019, amounted to USD 32.1 million, compared to a net loss of USD 52.9 million for the previous year.

Announcing the financial results, the company said it took delivery on January 27 of M/T P. Fos, formerly Virgo Sun, a 2007-built Aframax tanker. In November 2019, the company signed an agreement to buy the 115,577 dwt ship.

Performance Shipping’s fleet currently consists of one Panamax container vessel and three Aframax tankers.

Share this article

Follow World Maritime News

Tankerska Next Generation Boosts Earnings

TNG's fleet currently consists of six MR tankers.

read more →

DHT Reports Loss Despite Revenue Growth

DHT Holdings

DHT Holdings ended the third quarter of this year with a net loss despite posting higher shipping revenues.

read more →

Performance Shipping Offloads Post-Panamax Boxship

containership

Greek shipowner Performance Shipping is selling one of its Post-Panamax boxships.

read more →

Carnival Corp Lowers Full Year Earnings Expectation

Carnival cruise ship

The company is reducing full year guidance due to a recent spike in fuel prices caused by geopolitical events.

read more →

Euronav Takes USD 100 Mn Loan to Prepare for IMO 2020

Finance

The loan was taken in order to help the company prepare for IMO's 2020 sulphur cap.

read more →

Algoma Sees Profit Rise in Q2

algoma

Algoma wrapped up Q2 2019 with higher net income, driven by an increase in operating earnings.

read more →

In Depth>

Performance Shipping Buys Its Fifth Vessel

Tanker

The latest addition is the former Maersk Jeddah, a 2011-built Aframax.

read more →

Improved TCE Rates Boost Nordic Shipholding's Earnings

tanker

The improvement in TCE rates helped Nordic Shipholding return to profit in Q1 2019.

read more →

MPC Capital Expands Managed Tanker, Bulker Fleet

Tanker

MPC Capital witnessed an increase in management services on the back of a fleet expansion.

read more →

International Seaways Benefits from TCE Rates Revival

vlcc

International Seaways reported a profitable first quarter of this year.

read more →

DHT Reports Profit in First Quarter

dht_condor

DHT Holdings returned to profitability in the first quarter of this year.

read more →

Carnival Expects Fuel Cost, Currency Headwinds in 2019

Carnival Victory

Carnival Corporation expects its fiscal 2019 earnings to be hit by fuel cost and currency headwinds.

read more →

Events>

<< Jan 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
30 31 1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31 1 2

The 9th Annual Event Green Shiptech China Congress 2020

The 9th Annual Event- Green Shiptech China Congress 2020 will be held on next…

read more >

Maritime Reconnaissance and Surveillance Technology

As varied threats in the Mediterranean Sea continue to proliferate, the need to advance…

read more >

2nd GREENTECH IN SHIPPING GLOBAL FORUM

Forum you will find out from the regulators, government bodies and major ports’ representatives what the near…

read more >

7th Annual Arctic Exchange

Every year the Exchange invites delegates from across the globe to come together to listen to key senior management teams…

read more >

International Seaways Returns to Black in 4Q

Tanker

International Seaways return to the back in the fourth quarter of 2018 with a net income of USD 7 million.

read more →

GasLog Ends 2018 with Record Earnings

gaslog-1

GasLog wrapped up 2018 with record annual and quarterly results.

read more →

DHT Holdings Back to Black in 4Q 2018

DHT Holdings vessel

DHT Holdings managed to return to the black in the fourth quarter of 2018, as revenues continued rising.

read more →