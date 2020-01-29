Teekay Tankers Seals USD 533 Mn Loan, Sells Assets

TankerIllustration. Image Courtesy: Pexels under CC0 Creative Commons license

New York-listed tanker owner Teekay Tankers has closed a new five-year, USD 533 million revolving credit facility to refinance 31 vessels, the company announced.

The shipowner plans to use the proceeds from the debt facility to repay approximately USD 455 million of its existing debt.

“We are grateful for the continued strong support we receive from our bank group, as represented by our new USD 533 million debt facility, which was approximately two times oversubscribed, and provides the company with increased financial flexibility,” Kevin Mackay, Teekay Tankers’ President and CEO, said.

The new debt facility extends balloon maturities from 2020/2021 until the end of 2024.

The size of the loan was reduced since announcing the term sheet signing in November 2019 as a result of excluding five vessels from the new facility, including three 2003-built Suezmax tankers that were sold for a total of USD 57 million.

The first vessel was delivered to the buyer in December 2019 and the remaining two vessels are expected to be delivered during February 2020, according to Teekay.

The proceeds from the vessel sales will be used to cut debt, including USD 30 million of debt directly secured by these three ships.

Teekay Tankers added that it had reached an agreement with Hili Ventures to sell a portion of its oil and gas ship-to-ship transfer support services business, for approximately USD 26 million.

The sale is expected to close late in the first quarter of 2020 or early in the second quarter of 2020.

The company said it would retain its entire Full-Service Lightering business that operates in the U.S. Gulf, which provides ship-to-ship oil transfers for both U.S. crude imports and exports.

In addition, the tanker owner added it would continue to operate oil ship-to-ship transfer support services in North America and the Caribbean, a business that has synergies with its core Full-Service Lightering business.

“We are excited to announce these opportunistic asset sales for combined proceeds of approximately USD 83 million, which is consistent with our strategy presented at our November 2019 Investor Day and accelerates our planned balance sheet delevering efforts,” commented Mackay.

 “The sale of a portion of our ship-to-ship transfer business also allows us to focus and simplify our core business of crude oil and clean product shipping. Importantly, by retaining our core Full-Service Lightering business in the U.S. Gulf, we will continue to benefit from U.S. import and growing export volumes, which provides synergies with our existing Aframax tanker fleet.”

The latest moves are expected to increase the company’s liquidity by around USD 73 million.

Teekay Tankers currently owns a fleet of 55 double-hull tankers, has six time-chartered-in tankers, and has interests in five ship-to-ship support vessels. The company also owns a Very Large Crude Carrier (VLCC) through a 50 percent-owned joint venture.

Share this article

Follow World Maritime News

Teekay Shuttle Tankers Issues USD 125 Mn Green Bonds

Finance

The proceeds will be used to partially fund four E-Shuttle newbuilds currently under construction.

read more →

Teekay Shuttle Tankers Eyes USD 150 Mn to Finance Newbuilds

Finance

The company is looking to raise up to USD 150 million through a senior unsecured green bond issue.

read more →

Teekay Offshore Orders Shuttle Tanker from Samsung Heavy

Shuttle Tanker

The DP2 shuttle tanker is to be delivered in the first half of 2022.

read more →

Teekay Shuttle Tankers Reports Profitable H1 Results

shuttle tanker

Teekay Shuttle Tankers wrapped up the first half of this year with a profit.

read more →

Teekay: Fourth Arc 7 Icebreaking LNG Carrier Delivered

Teekay

Teekay has taken delivery of Vladimir Voronin, the fourth Arc 7 icebreaking LNG carrier.

read more →

Teekay Offshore Hires Advisors for Brookfield Offer

Teekay vessel

Teekay Offshore Partners hired an independent legal counsel and a financial advisor to evaluate the offer.

read more →

In Depth>

Teekay Offshore in USD 450 Mn Loan for Shuttle Tanker Fleet

Teekay vessel

Teekay Offshore Partners secured a new USD 450 million revolving credit facility for sixteen shuttle tankers.

read more →

Norway Sets Aside USD 165.5 Mn for Teekay Offshore's Tankers

Teekay Offshore shuttle tanker

Teekay Offshore is to receive USD 165.5 million from Norway for four new shuttle tankers being built at SHI.

read more →

Teekay Amends Note Offering to USD 250 Mn

Teekay funnel

Teekay Corp would offer USD 250 million notes due November 2022, instead of USD 300 million due 2024.

read more →

Teekay Offshore Agrees USD 100 Mn FPSO Fleet Refinancing

FPSO Petrojarl Varg

Teekay Offshore secured a new USD 100 million revolving credit facility for three of its FPSO units.

read more →

Teekay Agrees to Shed Remaining Stake in Teekay Offshore

Teekay vessel

Teekay is to sell remaining interests in Teekay Offshore Partners to Brookfield for USD 100 million.

read more →

Nord/LB Closes Sale of EUR 2.6 Bn Shipping Loan Portfolio

Finance

Nord/LB sold its EUR 2.6 billion shipping loan portfolio to an affiliate of Cerberus Capital Management.

read more →

Events>

<< Jan 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
30 31 1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31 1 2

The 9th Annual Event Green Shiptech China Congress 2020

The 9th Annual Event- Green Shiptech China Congress 2020 will be held on next…

read more >

Maritime Reconnaissance and Surveillance Technology

As varied threats in the Mediterranean Sea continue to proliferate, the need to advance…

read more >

2nd GREENTECH IN SHIPPING GLOBAL FORUM

Forum you will find out from the regulators, government bodies and major ports’ representatives what the near…

read more >

7th Annual Arctic Exchange

Every year the Exchange invites delegates from across the globe to come together to listen to key senior management teams…

read more >

Teekay Offshore Agrees USD 414 Mn Loan for Four Newbuildings

Teekay shuttle tanker

Teekay Offshore will finance four new LNG-fueled shuttle tankers, set for delivery in 2019 and 2020.

read more →

Samsung Heavy Launches First Teekay E-Shuttle Tanker

SHI Aurora Spirit

Aurora Spirit is the first of four shuttle tankers to be built in South Korea.

read more →

FSL Inks USD 25 Mn Bridging Loan to Fund LR2 Pair

Money

FSL Trust has secured a USD 25 million bridging loan to finance its LR2 product tanker newbuildings.

read more →