Maritime Firms Team Up with Tech Startups to Drive Innovation

containershipIllustration; Image Courtesy: Pixabay under CC0 Creative Commons license

Hamburg-based corporate innovation and venture development firm Rainmaking has matched five maritime giants with eight startups as part of its Trade & Transport Impact Programme.

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG (HHLA), Shell, Wärtsilä, Cargotec and Inmarsat have been paired up with startup teams from eight different countries.

As informed, they will work on thirteen separate projects with the aim of accelerating innovation that delivers genuine business results.

“There is growing recognition that the maritime industry needs to innovate and fast. As appetite for fresh thinking, insight, and technology swells, bringing together established maritime leaders with technology startups is what’s needed to deliver genuine business results quickly,” Nicklas Viby Fursund, Partner at Rainmaking, commented.

“With our current partners; Cargotec, HHLA, Inmarsat, Shell, and Wärtsilä, we’re already seeing tangible benefits emerging from the programme. It’s exciting to see the genuine impact quality tech startups with high engagement and energy levels can make, helping to solve the problems the corporates are facing and adding value to operations.”

With an industry awakening to the challenges of adjusting to an increasingly digital and decarbonized world, business as usual is not an option. Designed to tackle some of the biggest challenges in maritime trade and transport, the abovementioned program aims to disrupt the industry through its collaborative, outcome-oriented approach.

The specialisms of the startups in the current round of the program range from port- and cyber security to energy-optimization and crew welfare. Current projects relate to safety, security and crew welfare, optimization of port and vessel operations, and autonomous operations and equipment.

“We have had great success working with Scoutbase, whose technology collects data to reduce human error. Our business has been hugely engaged – everyone is really keen and loves the energy that Scoutbase has brought to the table, as well as the product itself. Going forward in 2020 we are really excited to hopefully start rolling this product out,” Michael Andronicou, Project Lead – New Marine Ventures at Shell, said.

“We’re working with KoiReader to make improvements in the detection of container damage. While it’s currently a proof of concept, we hope to continue with the project and without Rainmaking’s Trade and Transport Impact Programme, we probably would never have met KoiReader,” Till Schlumberger, Strategy Consultant in Digital Transformation at HHLA, added.

“Energy efficiency is one of the most important factors in shipping today, and we are trying to find new ways of improving it. Signol has enabled us to reach the decision makers onboard and better support them with fuel consumption, energy efficiency and operations. We need to bring in startups and knowledge from outside the industry to support us in finding ways to do things better,” Steffen Knodt, Director New Ventures at Wärtsilä, explained.

The third cycle of the program begins in Q1 2020 at which point more organizations will be able to join.

Rainmaking is also launching a decarbonization program in Singapore, which specifically focuses on startups with solutions that support the transition to a zero-carbon future for shipping.

Share this article

Follow World Maritime News

OceanPro Concludes 2nd, Unveils 3rd Cohorts of Tech Startups

OceanPro

Maersk's startup accelerator OceanPro announced a successful conclusion of its second cohort of tech startups.

read more →

Simpson Spence Young Makes Investment in Marine Benchmark

digitalization

Shipbroker Simpson Spence Young is partnering with Marine Benchmark, a specialist in maritime data analytics. 

read more →

Singapore Maritime Accelerator Selects First Nine Startups

Singapore

Singapore-based maritime accelerator powered by Techstars has unveiled its first class of nine startups.

read more →

Carnival Boosts Its Ethics and Compliance Team

The seven new hires and internal promotions are part of the company's new ethics and compliance function.

read more →

Simpson Spence Young Starts Collaboration with Signal Ocean

Ships

Shipbroker and technology startup plan to bring technology solutions to the commercial ship management of dry bulkers.

read more →

Innoport Invests in Bunker Solutions Startup Claritecs

Innoport investment

Bernhard Schulte's Innoport supports maritime and logistics startups in Europe and Asia.

read more →

In Depth>

ABS, Samsung Heavy Sign JDP for Digital Tech Incorporation

SHI ABS JDP signing

The JDP concerns the use of digital tech to streamline designing, building, and classing of assets.

read more →

UK Secures More Funding for Zero-Emissions Shipping Drive

Ferry

The government is funding new shipping technology projects through MarRI-UK.

read more →

Norden Creates Targeted Decarbonization Role

Norden vessel

The role will be led by Henrik Røjel with an aim to accelerate efforts in developing CO2 neutral transportation.

read more →

Chios Navigation Chooses Open-Loop Scrubber for Newbuild

Lang Tech

Tech has delivered a scrubber system to the Chios Navigation's newest ship.

read more →

Nor-Shipping Opens Its Doors

Nor-Shipping

Nor-Shipping 2019, one of the most important maritime events in the industry, kicked off in Oslo.

read more →

Schulte Launches Venture Capital Arm for Maritime Startups

Innoport

The new unit will operate from Hamburg, Limassol and Singapore.

read more →

Events>

<< Jan 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
30 31 1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31 1 2

The 9th Annual Event Green Shiptech China Congress 2020

The 9th Annual Event- Green Shiptech China Congress 2020 will be held on next…

read more >

Maritime Reconnaissance and Surveillance Technology

As varied threats in the Mediterranean Sea continue to proliferate, the need to advance…

read more >

2nd GREENTECH IN SHIPPING GLOBAL FORUM

Forum you will find out from the regulators, government bodies and major ports’ representatives what the near…

read more >

7th Annual Arctic Exchange

Every year the Exchange invites delegates from across the globe to come together to listen to key senior management teams…

read more >

MPA Singapore Grants Funding to Digital Startups

mpa

The startups can now develop and test-bed their innovative maritime solutions.

read more →

ShippingLab: Denmark Wants to Be a Driver of Smart Shipping

autonomous ship

The journey towards Denmark's first autonomous and green ship starts this March.

read more →

MaritimeTech Startup Accelerator to Be Launched in Singapore

bulker

Eastern Pacific Shipping (EPS), Techstars to launch the world’s first global MaritimeTech startup accelerator.

read more →