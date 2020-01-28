CSAV Exits RoRo Business

CSAVSource: Flickr – under the CC BY-SA 4.0 license; Image by: bathyporeia

Chilean shipping company Compañía Sudamericana de Vapores (CSAV) has decided to close its maritime vehicle transport (RoRo) business and focus on its container shipping business.

“The decision was taken by CSAV in the context to focus all its economics and administration efforts on managing and developing its main business: its stake in the German shipping company Hapag-Lloyd,” the company said in a statement.

To date, CSAV is the main shareholder in Hapag-Lloyd, in addition to being a member of the controlling shareholders agreement with the City of Hamburg and Kühne Maritime.

As explained, the closure of the RoRo business would not cause material costs from a financial point of view due to the relative size of this business for CSAV. The RoRo business has historically represented less than 1% of the total assets of CSAV.

Founded in 1872, CSAV is one of the largest shipping companies in Latin America. It offers transportation services, such as the maritime carriage of liquid and solid bulk cargoes, refrigerated cargo, cars and heavy equipment.

Read more:

Chilean Shipping Company Accused of Cartel Conduct

Share this article

Follow World Maritime News

Posted on January 28, 2020 with tags , .

NYK: Egypt to Get 1st Dedicated RoRo Terminal

NYK

NYK will participate in a consortium that would set up a dedicated RoRo terminal at East Port Said in Egypt.

read more →

Video: FSG Launches Siem's Newest RoRo Vessel

RoRo

Germany's FSG has launched a 4,076-lane meter RoRo freight ferry being built for Norwegian Siem Europe. 

read more →

Keel Laid for New English Channel RoPax

DFDS

Avic Weihai has held a keel-laying ceremony for Stena RoRo's combined freight and passenger ferry.

read more →

VPLP Unveils Sail-Enhanced RoRo Design

Oceanwings RoRo

The vessel was developed for the transport of components of the Ariane 6 rocket. 

read more →

Tennor Holding Acquires Germany's FSG Shipyard

FSG

Germany's shipbuilder Flensburger Schiffbau-Gesellschaft has been acquired by the investment company Tennor Holding.

read more →

PCG: More Than 160 Rescued after Ferry Tilts in Cebu

RoRo

More than 160 people have been rescued from a Philippine RoRo vessel which tilted to one side.

read more →

In Depth>

CLdN Scraps Deal for Second RoRo Newbuilding at Uljanik

Uljanik

CLdN RoRo cancelled a contract with Croatian shipbuilder Uljanik for the construction of one vessel.

read more →

DFDS Offloads RoRo Vessel

anglia_seaways

DFDS decides to sell Anglia Seaways to Attica Group.

read more →

Chilean Shipping Company Accused of Cartel Conduct

CSAV

CSAV referred to the Competition Tribunal of South Africa for collusive tendering, price fixing and market division.

read more →

Grimaldi RoRo Catches Fire after Being Hit by Truck

This is the second incident involving Grimaldi vessels this year.

read more →

Fire Destroys RoRo Ship off Saudi Arabia

Al Fayrouz

All 31 crew were rescued by the Saudi Arabian navy and border guards.

read more →

Kuwaiti Owner Cancels Shipbuilding Deal at Uljanik

Uljanik

Uljanik received newbuilding contract cancellation for a livestock carrier from a Kuwait client.

read more →

Events>

<< Jan 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
30 31 1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31 1 2

The 9th Annual Event Green Shiptech China Congress 2020

The 9th Annual Event- Green Shiptech China Congress 2020 will be held on next…

read more >

Maritime Reconnaissance and Surveillance Technology

As varied threats in the Mediterranean Sea continue to proliferate, the need to advance…

read more >

2nd GREENTECH IN SHIPPING GLOBAL FORUM

Forum you will find out from the regulators, government bodies and major ports’ representatives what the near…

read more >

7th Annual Arctic Exchange

Every year the Exchange invites delegates from across the globe to come together to listen to key senior management teams…

read more >

FSG Delivers Another RoRo to Siem

RoRo

Flensburger-Schiffbau-Gesellschaft delivered an 11,900 dwt RoRo vessel to Siem Shipping. 

read more →

RoRo Service Linking Germany and Russia to Be Suspended

ferry

Finnlines to remove its TransRussiaExpress (TRE) service between Kiel, Germany and St. Petersburg in Russia.

read more →

Stena Buys Japanese Ferry for RoPAX Rebuild

The vessel is to be rebuilt in Europe.

read more →