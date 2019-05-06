IBIA: Still Too Early to Draw Conclusions on VLSFO’s Black Carbon Emissions

shippingIllustration; Image Courtesy: Pixabay under CC0 Creative Commons license

International Bunker Industry Association (IBIA) believes that it is still premature to draw any valid and meaningful conclusions on the level of black carbon emissions associated with the use of 0.50% sulphur fuels.

The comment comes in response to results of a study conducted by Finland and Germany that found that “new blends of marine fuels with 0.50% sulphur content can contain a large percentage of aromatic compounds which have a direct impact on Black Carbon emissions”.

Environmental organizations such as the Clean Arctic Alliance (CAA) were outraged by the findings, seeking immediate action from the International Maritime Organization (IMO).

CAA has also approached representatives of the marine fuel industry who prepared the Joint Industry Guidance (JIG) on the supply and use of 0.5% sulphur marine fuel only months ago, seeking answers on whether these fuel suppliers were aware that the new low sulphur heavy fuel blends had higher aromatic content and if they were aware of the link between higher aromatic content in fuels and higher BC emissions.

Responding to the letter, IBIA’s Director Unni Einemo explained that the JIG effort was focused on covering practical and operational aspects of the 0.50% sulphur limit to prepare all relevant industry stakeholders for the transition and help ensure the safety of vessels and crews. Its remit was limited to these issues.

“One of the main concerns addressed in the guidance related to the variability of the fuel blends that were expected to come to the market and the potential compatibility issues that may occur in the event of commingling of fuels of a different nature,” she said.

“IBIA is surprised by the study’s assertion that the 0.50% sulphur fuel oil blends are expected to have higher aromatic content than traditional high sulphur fuel oil (HSFO), especially as the expectation prior to 2020 was that many of the new marine fuel blends would be more paraffinic in nature.”

Einemo added that the transition to 0.50% sulphur fuels is still in its early days and that there is no comprehensive overview available at this stage that documents the actual variability and quality of such fuels on the market.

“Early indications from several fuel testing agencies do, however, indicate that 0.50% sulphur fuels seen so far tend to be more paraffinic and less aromatic than the HSFOs they have replaced. As such, it seems premature to draw any valid and meaningful conclusions on the level of black carbon emissions associated with the use of 0.50% sulphur fuels.”

IBIA’s director further noted that it supports a thorough, scientific debate of this issue at the IMO, which is set to discuss the reduction of the impact of black carbon emissions on the Arctic at the upcoming 7th session of the IMO’s Sub-Committee on Pollution Prevention and Response.

“The IMO has already agreed to start work to develop a ban on the use and carriage of heavy fuel oil (HFO) for combustion purposes by ships in Arctic waters, but first it needs to define what is meant by ‘HFO’. At present, there is a ban on the use and carriage of heavy grade oil (HGO) in the Antarctic under MARPOL Annex I. The IMO needs to examine whether the existing definition of HGO may be fit for developing a ban on the use and carriage of HFO in the Arctic,” she concluded.

Share this article

Follow World Maritime News

How Did Super Pollutant Fuels Come to Market?

Arctic

The Clean Arctic Alliance is calling for an immediate switch to distillate fuels for ships in the Arctic.

read more →

Rotterdam: Dramatic Rise in Sale of Low-Sulphur Bunker Oil

Port of Rotterdam

Europe's largest bunker port has seen a major rise in the sale of the new very low sulphur fuel bunker oil.

read more →

Port of Ceuta Carries Out First VLSFO Bunkering

Port of Ceuta VLSFO

The Spanish port on the Moroccan side of Strait of Gibraltar is ready for IMO 2020.

read more →

Monjasa Tanker Supplies 1st VLSFO in Lome

Monjasa

Monjasa has completed its first ship-to-ship supply of the very low sulfur fuel oil in Lome, Togo. 

read more →

Australia's Viva Energy Launches New Fuel for IMO 2020

Shipping

Viva Energy said that this new VLSFO is the first low sulphur fuel oil to be produced in Australasia.

read more →

Hyundai Oilbank Starting VLSFO Bunkering from November

Hyundai VLSFO

The company is starting deliveries after applying for a VLSFO production process patent.

read more →

In Depth>

Monjasa Conducts First VLSFO Supply in Colombia

Cartagena port

The company supplied 250 mts of VLSFO to LPG tanker Penelope M at Cartagena anchorage.

read more →

NYK Wraps Up Japan’s First Carbon-Neutral Voyage

Aries Leader

NYK became the first Japanese shipping company to realize a carbon-neutral voyage by offsetting 5,000 tons of CO2.

read more →

SKTI Signs IMO-Compliant VLSFO Supply Contracts

SK Trading

The South Korean refiner is the latest to join IMO 2020 preparations.

read more →

Monjasa Supplies First VLSFO Ahead of IMO 2020

VLSFO bunkering

The company's first ship-to-ship supply took place in Southampton, UK.

read more →

MOL Sets Up Zero Emission Fuel Working Group

MOL containership

The working group has an aim to reduce emissions in shipping's value chains by using methanation fuel.

read more →

Iceland Plans Fuel Oil Ban to Lower Emissions in Its Waters

Shipping emissions

Iceland is looking to ban the use of fuel oil with more than 0.1% sulphur content in the country's waters.

read more →

Events>

<< Jan 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
30 31 1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31 1 2

The 9th Annual Event Green Shiptech China Congress 2020

The 9th Annual Event- Green Shiptech China Congress 2020 will be held on next…

read more >

Maritime Reconnaissance and Surveillance Technology

As varied threats in the Mediterranean Sea continue to proliferate, the need to advance…

read more >

2nd GREENTECH IN SHIPPING GLOBAL FORUM

Forum you will find out from the regulators, government bodies and major ports’ representatives what the near…

read more >

7th Annual Arctic Exchange

Every year the Exchange invites delegates from across the globe to come together to listen to key senior management teams…

read more >

NYK Introduces Additive for IMO 2020-Compliant Fuel Oil

nyk

NYK unveils a new fuel-oil additive for low-sulfur compliant fuel-oil that meets SOx regulations.

read more →

IMO Members Urged to Cut Shipping's Black Carbon Emissions

The Clean Arctic Alliance

The call comes as the UN body gathers in London.

read more →

Slow Steaming Is Not Good Enough as Low Carbon Alternative

Shipping

French and Greek authorities to discuss speed limits with the aim of reducing carbon emissions from ships.

read more →