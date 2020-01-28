EUR 250 Mn Fund for Dutch Shipping Launched

Ministerie EZKImage Courtesy: Ministerie EZK

Dutch shipowners will now be able to benefit from a newly-inaugurated EUR 250 million (USD 275.5 million) fund, the NesecShipping Debt Fund.

The fund provides mortgage-backed loans for short-sea vessels, and it is partly backed by the Dutch state.

It has attracted interest from institutional investors such as the Nederlandse Waterschapsbank, the Province of Groningen and clients of both NN Investment Partners (NNIP) and Waterland Investment Services.

As informed, the NSDF is now fully funded and open for credit applications from shipowners.

“NSDF’s lending is supplemental to existing credit capacity from banks,” explains Pieter van der Burg, managing director of Nesec, a Dutch financing institution supporting shipping and shipbuilding.

“The introduction of a range of measures has steadily reduced lending activities of banks towards shipowners.”

Nesec expects to develop several funds in the future that will focus on, among other things, maritime and offshore assets, and renewable energy.

“The maritime sector continues to be one of the jewels in the crown of the Dutch economy, generating added value of 26 billion euros and jobs for 275,000 people. Shipbuilding and shipping deliver innovations and export opportunities. The current government is therefore pleased to support Dutch expertise in this sector by issuing guarantees for this fund,” Mona Keijzer, the Dutch State Secretary for Economic Affairs and Climate Policy, said.

Henk Staghouwer, a member of the Groningen provincial executive, said that some 112 short-sea vessels were launched from northern shipyards between 2012 and 2017.

“We are happy to provide the forty shipping companies active in this field with access to financing for the construction of new, innovative vessels. With a turnover of 1.3 billion euros and 4,300 employees in some 100 companies, shipbuilding is vital to the economy and jobs in the north of the Netherlands as a whole and in Groningen in particular,” he added.

Pieter van der Burg of Nesec welcomed the fund as an additional source of financing for shipowners, especially since banks have reduced their long-term ship financing since 2012.

“Aging vessels and new emission regulations mean the fleet requires renewal. The Nesec Shipping Debt Fund focuses specifically on the acquisition of new or existing ships, or modifications to them. For example to comply with new requirements for ballast water, sulphur and other emissions,” he concluded.

Share this article

Follow World Maritime News

A.P. Møller Capital Gets Green Light for Terminals in Africa

Acquisition

EC approves APMC's acquisition of joint control over 4 project companies with concessions to build terminals in Africa.

read more →

NYK, Dualog to Develop Ship Cyber Risk Management System

NYK

The project will see the development of digitized products and services across a testbed of 50 vessels.

read more →

Danish Pension Funds Launch Second Maritime Investment Fund

Maritime Investment Fund

The first fund of USD 450 million was successfully invested in vessels chartered on long-term contracts.

read more →

Tufton Oceanic Raises USD 31 Mn for Secondhand Ships

Finance

The company raised the funds in order to capitalise on "an attractive pipeline" of secondhand vessels.

read more →

Boskalis Signs Deal to Build Oil Export Terminal in Iraq

MOU signing ceremony

The project includes the construction of 4 loading berths, a breakwater berth and two offshore pipelines.

read more →

European Commission Extends Dutch Tonnage Tax Breaks to 2028

European Commission

The three extended measures refer to a reduced tonnage tax rate for large vessels exceeding 50,000 net tons.

read more →

In Depth>

Mortensen to Lead New Maritime Investment Fund

Finance

Shipping executive Carsten Mortensen launched a shipping fund which aims to reach USD 100 million in 2019.

read more →

PSA, Partners Wrap Up DCT Gdańsk Acquisition

terminal

PSA, PFR and GIF complete the acquisition of DCT Gdańsk, the largest container terminal in Poland.

read more →

PSA International to Take Over Halterm, Penn Terminals

Container terminal

PSA International took over the Halterm Container Terminal and Penn Terminals from MIRA-managed fund.

read more →

BC Ferries Duo Launched in Romania

BC Ferries

The road ferries are now undergoing fitting out before entering service in 2020.

read more →

Alaskan Senator Introduces New Oil Spill Fund Bill

The bill was introduced on the 30-year anniversary of the Exxon Waldez spill in Prince William Sound.

read more →

HMM to Set Up Scrubber Installation Fund

HMM containership

Hyundai Merchant Marine signed an MoU to establish a win-win fund for scrubber installation.

read more →

Events>

<< Jan 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
30 31 1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31 1 2

The 9th Annual Event Green Shiptech China Congress 2020

The 9th Annual Event- Green Shiptech China Congress 2020 will be held on next…

read more >

Maritime Reconnaissance and Surveillance Technology

As varied threats in the Mediterranean Sea continue to proliferate, the need to advance…

read more >

2nd GREENTECH IN SHIPPING GLOBAL FORUM

Forum you will find out from the regulators, government bodies and major ports’ representatives what the near…

read more >

7th Annual Arctic Exchange

Every year the Exchange invites delegates from across the globe to come together to listen to key senior management teams…

read more >

EU Gives Green Light to Polish LNG Terminal Extension

LNG carrier

EU approved plans to support regasification capacity increase of the LNG terminal in Świnoujście, Poland.

read more →

PSA International Signs Deal to Acquire Poland's DCT Gdańsk

Container terminal

PSA International signed an agreement to acquire DCT Gdańsk, the largest container terminal in Poland.

read more →

FSL Inks USD 25 Mn Bridging Loan to Fund LR2 Pair

Money

FSL Trust has secured a USD 25 million bridging loan to finance its LR2 product tanker newbuildings.

read more →