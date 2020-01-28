NYK: Egypt to Get 1st Dedicated RoRo Terminal

NYKIllustration; Source: Pixabay under CC0 Creative Commons license

Japanese shipping company Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK) will participate in a consortium that would set up and operate a dedicated automotive terminal at East Port Said in Egypt.

On December 19, 2019, NYK and its partners Bolloré Africa Logistics and Toyota Tsusho Corporation signed an agreement with the Egyptian General Authority for the Suez Canal Economic Zone.

As informed, the facility will be Egypt’s first exclusive roll-on/roll-off (RoRo) terminal, with a 600-meter wharf area that allows two large pure car and truck carriers (PCTC) to berth simultaneously.

The terminal will additionally offer sufficient vehicle storage space to address increasing future demand, according to NYK.

The automotive market in Egypt is expected to expand along with population growth and economic development, and the Alexandria Port, which currently handles almost all of Egypt’s vehicle imports, is a multipurpose port that sees a variety of cargo and lacks storage space.

Therefore, the new dedicated automotive terminal to be developed and operated by the consortium would be “favorably received”, NYK said.

Commercial operations at the new East Port Said RoRo terminal are planned to commence in late 2021.

Share this article

Follow World Maritime News

CSAV Exits RoRo Business

CSAV

CSAV is to close its maritime vehicle transport (RoRo) business and focus on its container shipping business.

read more →

ACL, Peel Ports Extend Port of Liverpool Agreement

ACL Ship

The deal will see ACL continue RoRo operations at the port until 2035.

read more →

Vopak to Build, Operate New Terminal in Texas

corpus-christi

The new Vopak terminal will handle all liquid products moved by marine vessels.

read more →

Video: FSG Launches Siem's Newest RoRo Vessel

RoRo

Germany's FSG has launched a 4,076-lane meter RoRo freight ferry being built for Norwegian Siem Europe. 

read more →

Iraq's Umm Qasr Port Ready for Bigger Boxships

BGT

Iraq's port of Umm Qasr can now welcome ships of up to 14,000 TEUs following the inauguration of two new berths.

read more →

Carnival Gets Approval to Expand Terminal F at PortMiami

Cruise Terminal F at PortMiami

The expanded terminal will be capable of supporting the operations of Carnival's new Excel class ship.

read more →

In Depth>

Bab el-Mandeb Saw 6.2 Mn b/d of Crude Oil Shipments in 2018

Tanker

Some 3.6 million b/d moved north toward Europe, while 2.6 million b/d was shipped mainly to Asian markets.

read more →

SCCT Opening Reefer Container Repair Hub to All Liners

SCCT

The terminal is also set to launch a dry container inspection and repair hub in October 2019.

read more →

North Sea Port to Get New RoRo Terminal

North Sea Port

Ekol Logistics, Transuniverse Forwarding are to build a RoRo terminal at Kluizendok in Ghent, part of the North Sea Port.

read more →

Louis Dreyfus Armateurs to Help Develop Wind Solutions

Shipping

The company joined the International Windship Association to help further the development of wind solutions.

read more →

Port Esbjerg to Expand with New Multi-Terminal

Port

The new terminal is scheduled for completion in November 2019.

read more →

Egypt Opens New Multipurpose Terminal at Damietta Port

Damietta Port's new multipurpose terminal

Around USD 81.3 million was invested in the new multipurpose terminal.

read more →

Events>

<< Jan 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
30 31 1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31 1 2

The 9th Annual Event Green Shiptech China Congress 2020

The 9th Annual Event- Green Shiptech China Congress 2020 will be held on next…

read more >

Maritime Reconnaissance and Surveillance Technology

As varied threats in the Mediterranean Sea continue to proliferate, the need to advance…

read more >

2nd GREENTECH IN SHIPPING GLOBAL FORUM

Forum you will find out from the regulators, government bodies and major ports’ representatives what the near…

read more >

7th Annual Arctic Exchange

Every year the Exchange invites delegates from across the globe to come together to listen to key senior management teams…

read more >

CLdN Scraps Deal for Second RoRo Newbuilding at Uljanik

Uljanik

CLdN RoRo cancelled a contract with Croatian shipbuilder Uljanik for the construction of one vessel.

read more →

FSG Delivers Another RoRo to Siem

RoRo

Flensburger-Schiffbau-Gesellschaft delivered an 11,900 dwt RoRo vessel to Siem Shipping. 

read more →

Stena Buys Japanese Ferry for RoPAX Rebuild

The vessel is to be rebuilt in Europe.

read more →