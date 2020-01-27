V.Ships: Kidnapped Seafarer Received Medical Help from Pirates

zoom Illustration; Image Courtesy: EUNAVFOR

A kidnapped seafarer of the oil tanker MV Duke was provided with medical help by pirates but they did not manage to save him, V.Ships Management (India) has revealed.

During the attack and subsequent sea passage, the crew member became very ill and, despite receiving medical assistance, died on December 23, 2019, according to the ship manager.

The deceased person was one of the twenty Indian seafarers that had been abducted from the Marshall Islands-flagged tanker off the coast of Benin on December 15. The incident was described as “the largest kidnapping event in West Africa within 2019”.

As World Maritime reported last week, the remaining nineteen sailors were released by the criminal gang on January 19. All the men “are now happily home with their families,” V.Ships informed in an update.

“The returning crew received further medical checks and a de-briefing on their arrival in Mumbai and were in good spirits.”

“No operational details will be provided on the release of the crew as to do so could encourage further attacks and put in danger those seafarers who are still being held or may be abducted in future attacks,” V.Ships Management (India) explained.