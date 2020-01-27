Clean Arctic Alliance: How Did Super Pollutant ‘Frankenstein’ Fuels Come to Market?

ArcticIllustration; Source: Pixabay under CC0 Creative Commons license

The Clean Arctic Alliance, a coalition of non-governmental organisations working for a ban on heavy fuel oil from Arctic shipping, is calling for action on discovering how did new blended low sulphur shipping fuels that have high black carbon emissions end up on the market.

The discovery was revealed in a submission made by Germany and Finland to the February’s Sub-Committee on Pollution Prevention and Response (PPR7) at the International Maritime Organization which detailed the results of a measurement campaign which analysed the impact of different fuel oil qualities on Black Carbon emissions.

Black carbon has been described as a short-lived climate forcer, second only to CO2 in terms of international shipping’s contribution to global climate. It represents 7% to 21% of shipping’s overall GHG equivalent impact on the climate, according to the alliance.

To remind, the paper said that “new blends of marine fuels with 0.50% sulphur content can contain a large percentage of aromatic compounds which have a direct impact on Black Carbon emissions”, and “demonstrated that the combustion of fuels with higher aromatic content emits higher concentrations of Black Carbon”.

VLSFOs have been introduced in response to the 2020 “sulphur cap”, which entered into force on January 1, 2020, cutting the sulphur limit in fuel oil used on board ships operating outside designated emission control areas from 3.5 % to 0.5%.

The ultimate goal was to reduce the shipping industry’s impact on the environment and human health across the globe. However, this has been put to question with the new fuel blends’ environmental impact.

As such, the Clean Arctic Alliance is calling for the IMO to support an immediate switch to distillate fuels for ships in the Arctic and develop a global rule prohibiting fuels with high Black Carbon emissions.

“If immediate action isn’t taken by the International Maritime Organization, the shipping industry’s use of very low sulphur fuel oil (VLSFO) – introduced to comply with the 2020 sulphur cap – will lead to a massive increase in Black Carbon emissions, and this will both accelerate the melting of Arctic sea ice and have a major impact on Earth’s climate,” said Dr Sian Prior, Lead Advisor to the Clean Arctic Alliance.

“There are serious questions to be answered about how these blended super pollutant ‘Frankenstein’ fuels ever came to market. It beggars belief that amidst a global climate crisis, the marine fuel industry could develop these VLSFOs without knowing their effect on Black Carbon emissions and the climate, particularly in the Arctic – especially as the IMO has spent almost a decade considering how to reduce Black Carbon emissions from shipping,” said John Maggs, Senior Policy Advisor at Seas at Risk.

The Clean Arctic Alliance has written a letter to representatives of the marine fuel industry who prepared the definitive guidance on the supply and use of 0.5% sulphur marine fuel only months ago.

The NGOs are seeking answers on whether these fuel suppliers were aware that the new low sulphur heavy fuel blends had higher aromatic content and if they were aware of the link between higher aromatic content in fuels and higher BC emissions.

And if so, why didn’t they seek to halt the production of these fuels and alert the IMO.

The letter was sent to IACS, IBIA, IPIECA, IMarEST, IUMI, OCIMF, and the Royal Institute of Naval Architects – all of whom have a consultative status to the IMO. The letter was also sent to ARA, Concawe, CIMAC and JPEC.

“At next month’s PPR 7 meeting in London, the IMO must support an immediate switch to distillate fuels for ships in the Arctic and agree to develop a global rule prohibiting fuels with high Black Carbon emissions; in addition, IMO Members must adopt a resolution calling on shipowners, charterers, and fuel providers and other stakeholders to implement these measures on a voluntary basis while new regulations are developed and enter into force,” concluded Prior.

Share this article

Follow World Maritime News

Iceland Bans Use of HFO in Its Waters

Iceland cruise ship

Iceland is pushing forward with its efforts to curb sulphur emissions in its waters.

read more →

Expedition Operators Agree on Voluntary Arctic HFO Ban

cruise

The Association of Arctic Expedition Cruise Operators approves a self-imposed ban on the use of HFO in the Arctic. 

read more →

Samsung Heavy to Design Arctic LNG Carriers

SHI

Samsung Heavy Industries and Zvezda have concluded a contract to design Arctic LNG carriers for the Arctic LNG 2 project.

read more →

Crowley Orders Articulated Tug-Barge for Alaska Ops

Articulated tug barge design

The ATB will be capable of performing nearshore ship-to-ship cargo transfers.

read more →

New Study Confirms Scrubbers Would Aid Global CO2 Reduction

Scrubber study

The study takes into consideration energy needed to produce distillate fuels.

read more →

Iceland Plans Fuel Oil Ban to Lower Emissions in Its Waters

Shipping emissions

Iceland is looking to ban the use of fuel oil with more than 0.1% sulphur content in the country's waters.

read more →

In Depth>

Wärtsilä Leads New Clean Shipping Fuels Initiative

Wärtsilä

A group of 6 Nordic companies intends to develop a new infrastructure for green fuels for ships.

read more →

IMO Members Urged to Cut Shipping's Black Carbon Emissions

The Clean Arctic Alliance

The call comes as the UN body gathers in London.

read more →

China Buying Stake in Novatek's Arctic LNG 2

Arctic LNG 2

Two companies are acquiring 10 percent each.

read more →

Furetank Orders Dual-Fuel Product Tanker, Sells Fure Vinga

fure vinga

Furetank Rederi has decided to order one dual fuel product tanker and dispose of an existing vessel built in 2018.

read more →

DSME Names Four Ice-Breaking LNG Carriers

DSME ice-breaking LNG carriers

DSME has simultaneously named four ice-breaking LNG carriers at its Okpo Shipyard.

read more →

Viking Sky En Route to Kristiansund for Repairs

Viking Sky

An investigation into the cause of the engine blackout is still underway.

read more →

Events>

<< Jan 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
30 31 1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31 1 2

The 9th Annual Event Green Shiptech China Congress 2020

The 9th Annual Event- Green Shiptech China Congress 2020 will be held on next…

read more >

Maritime Reconnaissance and Surveillance Technology

As varied threats in the Mediterranean Sea continue to proliferate, the need to advance…

read more >

2nd GREENTECH IN SHIPPING GLOBAL FORUM

Forum you will find out from the regulators, government bodies and major ports’ representatives what the near…

read more >

7th Annual Arctic Exchange

Every year the Exchange invites delegates from across the globe to come together to listen to key senior management teams…

read more >

Gothia Tanker Alliance Receives Fifth Chemical Tanker

Gothia Tanker Alliance

Gothia Tanker Alliance takes delivery of Fure Ven, a 20,000 cbm product/chemical tanker. 

read more →

More Shipowners Join CSA 2020 in Support of Scrubbers

RoRo vessel MV Titus

The Clean Shipping Alliance 2020 increases membership to 35 owners, operating almost 2,500 vessels.

read more →

Alliance Calls for Focus on Arctic Heavy Fuel Oil Ban

Funnel

The Clean Arctic Alliance has called on Member States to remain focused to the goal of developing a ban on the use ...

read more →