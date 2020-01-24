Alfa Laval Joins the Getting to Zero Coalition

zoom Sameer Kalra, President Alfa Laval Marine Division; Image Courtesy: Alfa Laval

Swedish engineering solutions provider Alfa Laval has become the newest member of the Getting to Zero Coalition, a coordinated effort to fight climate change by introducing zero-emission vessels by the year 2030.

Alfa Laval said it is committed to reaching this vital goal, which is key to decarbonizing the global shipping industry and reaching the International Maritime Organization (IMO) target of cutting vessel-related greenhouse gas emissions by at least 50% by 2050.

The Getting to Zero Coalition, which was launched at the United Nations Climate Action Summit in New York in September 2019, is an initiative of the Global Maritime Forum, the World Economic Forum and Friends of Ocean Action.

Comprising more than 100 organizations and endorsed by 14 governments, the coalition will spearhead the development of game-changing technology needed to combat climate change.

“Stopping climate change is not only the greatest challenge of our generation, but also an obligation to the generations that will follow,” Sameer Kalra, President, Alfa Laval Marine Division, said.

“Just as marine business spans the world, we must partner across the industry to tackle the global problem of greenhouse gas emissions. Together we can – and will – lead the way to positive change.”

The aim of having zero-emission vessels by 2030 is ambitious, but also crucial in a wider perspective, according to Alfa Laval. To radically reduce vessel-related greenhouse gas emissions, technically feasible and commercially viable zero-emission vessels will be needed. However, since ships have a lifetime of 20 years or more, these vessels must begin entering the global fleet by 2030 for a 50% reduction to be achieved by 2050. Likewise, there will need to be a scalable infrastructure available to provide them with zero-carbon energy sources.

“The demands are daunting, but clear,” Kalra pointed out.

“Through the Getting to Zero Coalition, we will work in both familiar and new constellations, bringing our full experience, our broad portfolio of marine technologies and our considerable R&D resources to the table. We are committed and we are determined.”

