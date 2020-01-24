Gasum Wraps Up 200th STS LNG Bunkering

zoom Image Courtesy: Gasum

On January 24, 2020, Gasum’s LNG bunker vessel Coralius performed its 200th LNG bunkering operation when it supplied Fjord Line’s MS Stavangerfjord.

The bunkering took place while Stavangerfjord was undergoing periodical maintenance at the Fayard yard in Odense, Denmark.

“We normally supply LNG to Stavangerfjord by a loading arm on a regular basis directly from our LNG plant in Risavika. It’s great to get this opportunity to supply the cruise ferry with LNG in dock in Denmark,” Gunnar Helmen, Sales Manager at Gasum, said.

Having been fueled with fresh LNG, the 170-meter-long ship will return to its regular Stavanger-Bergen-Hirtshals route.

Stavangerfjord and its sister ship MS Bergensfjord are the first and largest cruise ferries in the world that are fueled fully on LNG. They both started operating in 2013.

Coralius reached the 100th bunkering mark in February last year. In 2019, the vessel provided a total of 107 ship-to-ship bunkerings to clients in locations ranging from Rotterdam to the Gothenburg waters, with the focus being mainly on the latter region.

Coralius was built by the Royal Bodewes in the Netherlands and is the first European-built LNG bunkering and distribution vessel. It is equipped with LNG transfer equipment for bunkering and has a cargo capacity of 5,800 cbm.