North America’s 1st LNG-Fueled Cruise Ship Floated Out in Finland

Carnival Cruise Line’s newest cruise vessel, Mardi Gras, was floated out at Meyer Turku shipyard in Finland on January 24.

The 180,000 GT newbuilding will be the largest ship in the Carnival fleet after delivery later in 2020.

In addition, it will be North America’s first LNG-powered cruise vessel.

“I believe Mardi Gras will be a truly special ship. She will be the first to use our … LNG cruise ship propulsion system in North American markets and feature many other sophisticated technologies,” Jan Meyer, CEO of Meyer Turku, commented.

In December 2019, Meyer Turku announced it would move the delivery of Mardi Gras to late October. The 5,200-passenger ship was previously scheduled for delivery in August 2020.