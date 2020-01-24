North America’s 1st LNG-Fueled Cruise Ship Floated Out in Finland

Mardi Gras

Carnival Cruise Line’s newest cruise vessel, Mardi Gras, was floated out at Meyer Turku shipyard in Finland on January 24.

The 180,000 GT newbuilding will be the largest ship in the Carnival fleet after delivery later in 2020.

In addition, it will be North America’s first LNG-powered cruise vessel.

“I believe Mardi Gras will be a truly special ship. She will be the first to use our … LNG cruise ship propulsion system in North American markets and feature many other sophisticated technologies,” Jan Meyer, CEO of Meyer Turku, commented.

In December 2019, Meyer Turku announced it would move the delivery of Mardi Gras to late October. The 5,200-passenger ship was previously scheduled for delivery in August 2020.

Once completed, the 5,200-plus lower berth vessel will feature a length of 337 meters and a width of 42 meters. Expected to enter revenue service on November 14 this year, the newbuild will be based in Port Canaveral’s new cruise terminal.

Image Courtesy: Meyer Turku

Share this article

Follow World Maritime News

Delivery of Carnival's LNG-Powered Cruise Ship Delayed

Mardi Gras

Finnish shipbuilder Meyer Turku has delayed delivery of Carnival Cruise Line's Mardi Gras.

read more →

Costa Smeralda Refueled with LNG in Barcelona for 1st Time

Costa Smeralda

Costa Smeralda has made its first liquefied natural gas (LNG) refueling in the port Barcelona. 

read more →

Carnival Corp, Bahamas in Two New Port Development Projects

Carnival Cruise Line vessel

The Grand Bahama and Little San Salvador development projects are scheduled to start by mid-2020.

read more →

First Hybrid-Powered Ship Completes Northwest Passage

MS Roald Amundsen on Northwest Passage crossing

The ship sailed over 3,000 nautical miles passage from the Atlantic to the Pacific.

read more →

Princess Cruises' Newest Vessel Aces Sea Trials

Princess Cruises' vessel

After six days of trials, Sky Princess returned to Fincantieri's shipyard for exterior and interior works.

read more →

Video: Norwegian Encore Floated Out at Meyer Werft

Norwegian Encore

Norwegian Cruise Line's latest ship emerges for the first time from the shipbuilding dock.

read more →

In Depth>

Another LNG-Fueled Smart Ship Joins Baleària

Marie Curie

Spanish ferry company Baleària has welcomed to its fleet Marie Curie, a new smart ship with LNG engines. 

read more →

Trio Shortlisted for Seattle's New Cruise Terminal Project

ncl-bliss

The Port of Seattle unveils 3 shortlisted teams for the development of a new cruise terminal.

read more →

Hyundai Mipo Gets AiP for LNG-Fueled MR Tanker Design

Hyundai Mipo, AiP for LNG-fuelled MR tanker design

Lloyd's Register granted an approval in principle for Hyundai Mipo Dockyard's LNG-fueled MR tanker design.

read more →

CLIA: Global Cruise Passenger Numbers Grow in 2018

cruise

Cruising continued at a paced growth around the world in 2018, according to CLIA.

read more →

NYK Expects Gain of USD 90 Mn from Terminal Business Sale

nyk-line1

NYK expects to record a gain of around USD 89.7 million following the disposal of its North American subsidiary.

read more →

Canaveral Port, Carnival Break Ground on New Cruise Terminal

Terminal 3

The terminal will be home to North America's first LNG-powered cruise ship.

read more →

Events>

<< Jan 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
30 31 1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31 1 2

The 9th Annual Event Green Shiptech China Congress 2020

The 9th Annual Event- Green Shiptech China Congress 2020 will be held on next…

read more >

Maritime Reconnaissance and Surveillance Technology

As varied threats in the Mediterranean Sea continue to proliferate, the need to advance…

read more >

2nd GREENTECH IN SHIPPING GLOBAL FORUM

Forum you will find out from the regulators, government bodies and major ports’ representatives what the near…

read more >

7th Annual Arctic Exchange

Every year the Exchange invites delegates from across the globe to come together to listen to key senior management teams…

read more >

Port of Seattle Looking for Partner for New Cruise Terminal

Port of Seattle

The Port of Seattle issues a request for qualifications to secure a partner for a new cruise facility at Terminal 46.

read more →

ESL Shipping: All Owned Vessels Are Now Finland-Flagged

viikki

ESL Shipping reflags its new LNG-fueled bulk carrier Haaga to the Finnish flag.

read more →

Video: Spectrum of the Seas Floated Out at Meyer Werft

cruise ship

Spectrum of the Seas leaves Meyer Werft's building dock II in Papenburg, Germany.

read more →