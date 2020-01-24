USCG: Search Launched for Missing Crew Member of Star Bulk Ship

USCGImage Courtesy: USCG

A crew member of the Marshall Islands-flagged bulk carrier has been reported missing off Alabama.

On Thursday, the United States Coast Guard (USCG) launched a search for the seafarer of the 71,500 cbm Supramax bulker Star Aquila some 12 nautical miles south of Dauphin Island, Alabama.

The USCG has deployed its 45-foot Response Boat-Medium and MH-65 Dolphin helicopter.

As informed, watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Mobile received a report in the early morning hours of January 23 that the crew member was missing. The 41-year-old male was last seen Wednesday at 5:30 p.m local time.

Crew members conducted a search of the vessel with negative results.

The 2012-Star Aquila has been at anchor for eight days and was scheduled to transit into Mobile on Thursday.

The 56,500 dwt bulker is operated by Greece-based Star Bulk Carriers, according to data provided by VesselsValue.

