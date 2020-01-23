Grimaldi Takes Delivery of Third PCTC Newbuild

GrimaldiIllustration; Source: Pixabay under CC0 Creative Commons license

Italian Grimaldi Group has welcomed to its fleet Grande Houston, a new pure car & truck carrier (PCTC).

On January 15, 2020, Grimaldi took delivery of the third of the seven ships built the Chinese shipyard Yangfan, located in Zhoushan.

Like its sisterships Grande Torino and Grande Mirafiori, already operational since 2019, the Grande Houston will be deployed on the weekly Mediterranean-North America service.

The 65,255 GT Grande Houston has a length of 199.90 meters, a beam of 36.45 meters, and a service speed of 19 knots. Flying the flag of Italy, the environmentally friendly PCTC can transport around 7,600 CEU or alternatively 5,400 linear meters of rolling stock and 2,737 CEU.

“The delivery of the Grande Houston represents a further step forward in the direction of an ever younger, efficient and eco-sustainable Grimaldi fleet”, Emanuele Grimaldi, Group Managing Director, commented.

As informed, Grande Houston will enter service in March 2019 and will further enhance the weekly RoRo connection operated by the Grimaldi Group between the Mediterranean and North America.

Along with the already operating Grande Mirafiori, Grande Torino, Grande Halifax, Grande Baltimora and Grande New York, the Grande Houston will regularly call at 14 ports in Italy, Spain, Belgium, Canada, United States, and Mexico.

Share this article

Follow World Maritime News

Containerships Takes Delivery of 4th LNG-Powered Ship

Containerships Arctic

Containerships welcomes its fourth containership powered by liquefied natural gas.

read more →

MOL Takes Delivery of Third Cameron LNG Carrier

MOL

Japanese shipping major MOL takes delivery of Marvel Pelican, a 155,000 cbm LNG carrier.

read more →

ACL, Peel Ports Extend Port of Liverpool Agreement

ACL Ship

The deal will see ACL continue RoRo operations at the port until 2035.

read more →

2020 Bulkers Takes Delivery of Third Newcastlemax Newbuild

2020 Bulkers

The 208,000 dwt ship is part of a sale and leaseback deal with Ocean Yield.

read more →

MOL Takes Delivery of Another Cameron LNG Carrier

MOL

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines has taken delivery of Marvel Heron, a next-generation LNG carrier.

read more →

NYK to Build World’s Largest LNG-Powered PCTC

NYK

Nippon Yusen Kaisha has placed an order for what it claims to be the world largest LNG-fueled PCTC.

read more →

In Depth>

Fednav Welcomes Its Latest Handy Bulker

Fednav

Canada's Fednav takes delivery of Federal Montreal, its newest Great Lakes-suitable Handysize vessel.

read more →

Containerships Takes Delivery of Renamed LNG Newbuild

The Handy containership was previously known as Containerships Finn.

read more →

LNG Lucrative for PCTC Newbuilds, Study Finds

car carrier

LNG as a marine fuel delivers the best return on investment and is a competitive option for newbuild PCTCs, SEA\LNG said.

read more →

Three Grande Europa Crew Arrested for Alleged Arson

Grande Europa on fire off Mallorca

All three officers strongly deny the accusation of setting off two fires on the ship.

read more →

Containerships Welcomes Its Second LNG-Powered Newbuild

Containerships

Containerships, a subsidiary of the CMA CGM Group, takes delivery of its second LNG-powered container vessel.

read more →

LeanShips Project Achieves Fuel Savings for Vessels with CPP

Energy saving device

The energy saving device was successfully tested on Grande Portogallo, a Grimaldi Lines vessel.

read more →

Events>

<< Jan 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
30 31 1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31 1 2

The 9th Annual Event Green Shiptech China Congress 2020

The 9th Annual Event- Green Shiptech China Congress 2020 will be held on next…

read more >

Maritime Reconnaissance and Surveillance Technology

As varied threats in the Mediterranean Sea continue to proliferate, the need to advance…

read more >

2nd GREENTECH IN SHIPPING GLOBAL FORUM

Forum you will find out from the regulators, government bodies and major ports’ representatives what the near…

read more >

7th Annual Arctic Exchange

Every year the Exchange invites delegates from across the globe to come together to listen to key senior management teams…

read more >

First Grimaldi GG5G RoRo Begins Construction in China

GG5G

The first unit is scheduled for delivery in 2020.

read more →

Grimaldi RoRo Catches Fire after Being Hit by Truck

This is the second incident involving Grimaldi vessels this year.

read more →

Finnlines: Design Underway for Next-Generation RoPax Concept

Finnlines

Finnlines designing and developing a next-generation RoPax concept. 

read more →