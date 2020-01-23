First Ship-to-Ship LNG Bunkering Completed at Port of Rostock

Kairos, described as the world’s largest LNG bunker vessel, has completed the first ship-to-ship LNG bunkering in the Port of Rostock — representing the second such operation to take place in Germany.

On January 22, the 7,500 cbm Kairos supplied DEME’s next-generation offshore installation vessel Orion, according to LNG provider Nauticor.

Orion is currently under construction at the Liebherr yard in the Port of Rostock where it is being outfitted with a 5,000-ton crane. It is the fifth dual-fuel addition to the DEME’s fleet.

“After conducting the first ship-to-ship LNG transfer in Germany only a few weeks ago in Brunsbüttel for DEME’s Scheldt River, we are happy to also extend our cooperation for the latest vessel joining the DEME fleet, Orion,” Jan Schubert, Senior Manager Sales & Business Development at Nauticor, said.

“(T)his is the first ship-to-ship LNG bunkering operation in the Port of Rostock and highlights that the availability of LNG is now secured in another important port in Northwest Europe, thereby further reducing the hurdles for companies to decide in favour of alternative fuels and ultimately, making shipping more sustainable.”

“This operation strengthens the LNG cluster in Rostock significantly and is an essential extension of the services offered by the port… Environmentally friendly fuels, such as LNG, and a shipping industry driven by sustainability will shape our port in the long-run,” Jens A. Scharner, Managing Director of Rostock Port GmbH, commented.

