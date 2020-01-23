NYK: Coal Carrier Newbuild Starts Working for Joban Joint Power

zoom Image Courtesy: NYK

Japanese shipbuilder Tsuneishi Shipbuilding has delivered Sunshine Pride, a coal carrier operated by shipping company NYK that will work for power company Joban Joint Power.

Under a long-term contract, the 81,378 dwt vessel will be transporting coal mainly from overseas to generate electricity at the Nakoso Power Station in the city of Iwaki.

This power station makes use of efficient clean coal technology to support the recovery of Fukushima prefecture. The resource transportation provided by NYK will have a lower environmental impact because the vessel is equipped with a scrubber system, the company said.

With a gross tonnage of 43,400 tons, the newbuild features a length of 229 meters and a breadth of 32.26 meters.

Flying the flag of Panama, Sunshine Pride currently has a market value of USD 30.04 million, according to data provided by VesselsValue.