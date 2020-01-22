Atlas Ocean Voyages Expands Fleet with Four More Ships

zoom Illustration; Source: Pixabay under CC0 Creative Commons license

US-based cruise liner Atlas Ocean Voyages is adding four more ships to its fleet.

The Luxe-Adventure cruise brand’s fleet will have a total of five ships by the end of 2023, with the first ship, World Navigator, launching in mid-2021.

The line’s World Navigator is currently under construction at WestSea Viana shipyard in Portugal and scheduled to launch in mid-2021.

The four new ships being acquired include World Traveller and World Seeker, which are scheduled to launch in 2022, and World Adventurer and World Discoverer are scheduled to launch in 2023.

“Luxe-Adventure is all-inclusive, small-ship journeys with luxurious amenities, delivering limitless adventures, and we look forward to welcoming guests aboard our ships for unexpected discoveries, foodie immersion, and unique, adrenaline rushes,” said Alberto Aliberti, President of Atlas Ocean Voyages.

“The four additions to our Luxe-Adventure fleet will allow us to significantly expand our collection of global adventures and offer more group and charter opportunities to meet growing demand,” said Brandon Townsley, Vice President of Sales and Trade Partnerships.

Atlas Ocean Voyages offers cruises to Antarctica, Baltic, Mediterranean, and Central and South America.