Wallenius SOL Picks MAN Cryo Fuel Gas Supply Systems for New RoRos

Swedish shipping line Wallenius SOL has selected MAN Energy Solutions’ LNG fuel-gas supply systems for its two new icebreaking roll-on/roll-off (RoRo) vessels.

On January 22, MAN said that its marine LNG fuel-gas-system manufacturer MAN Cryo signed the contract with Wallenius SOL, the company established by Wallenius Lines and SOL in April 2019 to transport forestry products and other goods in a network covering the Gulf of Bothnia, the Baltic Sea and the North Sea.

MAN Energy Solutions has also been selected to supply 2 × 9L28/32DF dual-fuel auxiliary engines to each vessel.

The two LNG-fueled RoRos are being built at Yantai Raffles shipyard in China. Upon completion, the vessels will be the largest to ever meet Finnish/Swedish ice class 1A Super standard, ensuring year-round service in the frozen Gulf of Bothnia.

The 242-meter newbuilds will have a sailing speed of 20 knots and a capacity of 5,800 lane meters. Delivery of the vessels is scheduled for 2021 and the order includes an option for two further vessels.

“These RoRos will operate in a sensitive, sulphur-emission-control area in harsh winter conditions where a reliable LNG fuel-gas supply system is of the utmost importance. We are very pleased that both shipyard and shipowner trust us to deliver the fuel-gas supply system for … vessels,” Louise Andersson, Head of MAN Cryo, commented.

