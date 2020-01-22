Wallenius SOL Picks MAN Cryo Fuel Gas Supply Systems for New RoRos

Wallenius SOLImage Courtesy: Wallenius SOL

Swedish shipping line Wallenius SOL has selected MAN Energy Solutions’ LNG fuel-gas supply systems for its two new icebreaking roll-on/roll-off (RoRo) vessels.

On January 22, MAN said that its marine LNG fuel-gas-system manufacturer MAN Cryo signed the contract with Wallenius SOL, the company established by Wallenius Lines and SOL in April 2019 to transport forestry products and other goods in a network covering the Gulf of Bothnia, the Baltic Sea and the North Sea.

MAN Energy Solutions has also been selected to supply 2 × 9L28/32DF dual-fuel auxiliary engines to each vessel.

The two LNG-fueled RoRos are being built at Yantai Raffles shipyard in China. Upon completion, the vessels will be the largest to ever meet Finnish/Swedish ice class 1A Super standard, ensuring year-round service in the frozen Gulf of Bothnia.

The 242-meter newbuilds will have a sailing speed of 20 knots and a capacity of 5,800 lane meters. Delivery of the vessels is scheduled for 2021 and the order includes an option for two further vessels.

“These RoRos will operate in a sensitive, sulphur-emission-control area in harsh winter conditions where a reliable LNG fuel-gas supply system is of the utmost importance. We are very pleased that both shipyard and shipowner trust us to deliver the fuel-gas supply system for … vessels,” Louise Andersson, Head of MAN Cryo, commented.

Related:

Knud E. Hansen Details Design of First Wallenius SOL Vessels

Share this article

Follow World Maritime News

MSC Cruises' LNG-Fueled Ships to Feature Wärtsilä Equipment

MSC Cruises

Wärtsilä will supply a package of integrated solutions for MSC Cruises' two new LNG-powered ships.

read more →

SOL Becomes Majority Owner in Scanlog

Sweden

SOL has become a new majority owner in compatriot logistics company Scanlog.

read more →

Quality Materials Essential in Scrubber Installations

Scrubber

The quality of materials and coatings used is the most important factor in optimizing EGCS safety.

read more →

Industry Coalition Launched to Develop Low-Carbon Fuel

Maersk

Shipping companies A.P. Moller-Maersk and Wallenius Wilhelmsen team up with clients to form the LEO Coalition.

read more →

Cryo Shipping Turns to Biogas, Hydrogen

Cryo Shipping

Cryo Shipping gets government grants to develop infrastructure for the supply of fully renewable energy as marine fuel.

read more →

CRYO Shipping Conducts Its 1st LNG Bunker Op in Sweden

CRYO LNG tanker

The company has already undertaken its first LNG bunkering operation in Malmø, Sweden.

read more →

In Depth>

Wallenius Wilhelmsen Chooses Jotun HPS for 42 Ships

Wallenius Wilhelmsen

Wallenius Wilhelmsen has decided to optimize hull performance of 42 of its vessels with Jotun's anti-fouling ...

read more →

Schottel Propulsion for New Seaspan Ferries' RoRos

Seaspan Ferries

The hybrid ferries are scheduled to go into operation in 2021.

read more →

Hurtigruten Secures LNG Supply for Its Ships by 2030

Hurtigruten vessel

Hurtigruten agreed a long-term LNG supply deal for six of its ships with Gasnor.

read more →

Babcock Secures Work on First LPG-Fueled Newbuild

LPG reliquification skid

The VLGC is the world’s first newbuilding vessel to use LPG as a primary fuel source.

read more →

Knud E. Hansen Details Design of First Wallenius SOL Vessels

WALLENIUS SOL RoRo

The newly-established company has ordered up to four vessels ordered at Yantai CIMC Raffles Offshore.

read more →

First Grimaldi GG5G RoRo Begins Construction in China

GG5G

The first unit is scheduled for delivery in 2020.

read more →

Events>

<< Jan 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
30 31 1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31 1 2

The 9th Annual Event Green Shiptech China Congress 2020

The 9th Annual Event- Green Shiptech China Congress 2020 will be held on next…

read more >

Maritime Reconnaissance and Surveillance Technology

As varied threats in the Mediterranean Sea continue to proliferate, the need to advance…

read more >

2nd GREENTECH IN SHIPPING GLOBAL FORUM

Forum you will find out from the regulators, government bodies and major ports’ representatives what the near…

read more >

7th Annual Arctic Exchange

Every year the Exchange invites delegates from across the globe to come together to listen to key senior management teams…

read more >

Wallenius Wilhelmsen Expands Fleet with New HERO Unit

Post-Panamax HERO vessel MV Traviata

Wallenius Wilhelmsen added the second of a series of four Post-Panamax HERO vessel to its fleet.

read more →

Wallenius, SOL Create New Shipping Company

WALLENIUS-SOL

The new shipping company will service the region around the Baltic Sea.

read more →

Owners Urged to Look Beyond 2020 Compliance Solution

Ship bunkering

Auramarine: Marine sector should look beyond the initial choice of compliance solution ahead of the sulphur cap.

read more →