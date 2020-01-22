Autonomous Ship Project Bankrolled by EU

cargo barge autoshipImage Courtesy: Kongsberg

The autonomous-ship project being developed by the Norwegian maritime cluster has received around EUR 20.1 million (USD 22 million), one of the largest grants ever given to Norwegian players, from Horizon 2020, an EU research program.

Under the project, Kongsberg is going to install and test autonomous technology on two vessels in different operational environments. The two autonomous vessels will be demonstrated for use especially in short sea coastal shipping and Europe’s inland waterways.

“The Norwegian maritime cluster, which Kongsberg is part of, is the world leader in autonomous shipping. Now we are further strengthening our position through the AUTOSHIP project which will accelerate the realisation of next-generation autonomous ships and create a roadmap for commercialising autonomous shipping in the EU in the next five years,” says Egil Haugsdal, CEO of Kongsberg Maritime.

AUTOSHIP, a four-year Horizon 2020 project, is a collaboration between Kongsberg and Norway’s research organisation, SINTEF, as well as several European partners, including support from the Research Council of Norway.

“ The race is underway internationally. The technology contributes to safer, more efficient and sustainable operations at sea, both in transport and aquaculture. The project now receives one of the largest allocations from the EU’s Horizon 2020 program to a Norwegian player ever. This is a NOK 200 million mark of quality,” says Iselin Nybø, Norway’s Minister of Research and Higher Education.

General cargo vessel Eidsvaag Pioneer is one of the two vessels that will now be equipped for remote-operated and autonomous maritime transport. This ship is owned by the Eidsvaag shipping company and operates along the Norwegian coast and in vulnerable fjord areas where it carries fish feed to fish-farms.

According to Kongsberg, markets for both short sea coastal shipping and transport on inland waterways are expected to explode in the next few years, both in Norway, Europe, and worldwide.

“We will demonstrate that it is possible to remotely operate several ships from land and over large geographical areas. The technology is used in different ways on the vessel to show that the solutions can be applied widely. This is a market with significant potential,” says Haugsdal.

As explained, the aim of the project is to test and further develop key technology linked to fully autonomous navigation systems, intelligent machinery systems, self-diagnostics, prognostics and operation scheduling, as well as communication technology enabling a prominent level of cybersecurity and integrating the vessels into upgraded e-infrastructure.

“We will contribute by developing cloud-based communications systems and advanced simulations to test and ensure that the autonomous vessels operate safely and optimally,” says Hege Skryseth, the CEO of Kongsberg Digital.

The other vessel to be equipped with autonomous technology is a Belgian pallet shuttle barge owned by Blue Line Logistics NV. The ship operates on canals in Europe, transporting goods to and from large container ports.

The cluster believes Europe’s inland waterways can achieve major environmental gains by using new technology.

Kongsberg added that an autonomous barge in operation is expected to take around 7,500 trucks off the roads each year, resulting in reductions in both traffic congestion and emissions.

Share this article

Follow World Maritime News

One Sea Alliance Welcomes New Chairman

One Sea

One Sea, the industry alliance promoting autonomous shipping, has appointed Capt Eero Lehtovaara as its new Chairman.

read more →

Samsung Heavy, SKT Ace 5G-Based Remote Control Ship Test

SHI

SHI, SK Telecom verify a 5G-based autonomous and remote control navigation test platform.

read more →

Wärtsilä, PSA Marine Move Forward with IntelliTug Project

The first-of-its-kind dynamic positioning system has been installed on board PSA Polaris.

read more →

One Sea Makes Case for Safe, Ethical Autonomous Shipping

One Sea

The alliance is aiming to create an environment suitable for autonomous ships by 2025.

read more →

ABB, Keppel Team Up on Autonomous Tug in Singapore

ABB

ABB signs a contract with Keppel O&M to enable autonomous tug operation at the Port of Singapore in 2020.

read more →

IBM Joins Mayflower Autonomous Ship Project

Mayflower

Mayflower, a fully-autonomous ship, is planned to cross the Atlantic in September 2020.

read more →

In Depth>

Awake.AI Joins One Sea Alliance

One Sea

One Sea, the industry alliance which promotes the goal of self-guiding shipping, has welcomed Awake.AI as a new member. 

read more →

Autonomous Shipping Alliance Appoints New Chairman

One Sea

One Sea has appointed Riku-Pekka Hägg as Chairman of its Management Board.

read more →

NYK Completes 1st Maritime Autonomous Surface Ships Trial

NYK

NYK makes a big step toward realizing its target of manned autonomous ships for safer operations.

read more →

One Sea Alliance Welcomes Three New Members

autonomous shipping

Three new members joined One Sea, an alliance that promotes a common goal of self-guiding shipping.

read more →

EU Funds Autonomous Shipping Initiative for European Waters

Autonomous vessel

Project Autoship aims to build and operate two remote and autonomous vessels.

read more →

Partners to Develop Ocean-Going Autonomous Navigation System

autonomous navigation

LR signs MOU with STEE and Mitsui to develop an ocean-going autonomous navigation system.

read more →

Events>

<< Jan 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
30 31 1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31 1 2

The 9th Annual Event Green Shiptech China Congress 2020

The 9th Annual Event- Green Shiptech China Congress 2020 will be held on next…

read more >

Maritime Reconnaissance and Surveillance Technology

As varied threats in the Mediterranean Sea continue to proliferate, the need to advance…

read more >

2nd GREENTECH IN SHIPPING GLOBAL FORUM

Forum you will find out from the regulators, government bodies and major ports’ representatives what the near…

read more >

7th Annual Arctic Exchange

Every year the Exchange invites delegates from across the globe to come together to listen to key senior management teams…

read more >

Keppel to Develop Its 1st Autonomous Unit for Singapore

Shipping

Keppel Offshore & Marine embarked on the development of an autonomous tug for Singapore.

read more →

NMT: North Sea Hosts 1st Autonomous Shipping Tests

autonomous shipping

A series of autonomous operations trials were held in the North Sea on March 19 and 20.

read more →

Tallink Grupp Joins Research Project for Autonomous Ship

Tallink Grupp vessel

Tallink Grupp has joined a research group to develop techniques for autonomous navigation for ships.

read more →