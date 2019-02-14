IMO Secretary-General: Prices for Compliant Fuels Stabilizing

Kitack LimImage by WMN

Prices for compliant fuels, very-low sulphur fuel oil (VLSFO) and marine gas oil (MGO), rose quickly since the start of implementation of the sulphur cap on January 1, 2020, but now appear to be stabilizing, IMO Secretary-General Kitack Lim said.

Assessing the progress on sulphur limit implementation, Lim said that there has been a relatively smooth transition from 3.5 pct sulphur content of ships’ fuel oil to 0.5 pct fuels.

The IMO added that as of 20 January, 10 cases of compliant fuel being unavailable had been reported in IMO’s Global Integrated Shipping Information System (GISIS), while the dedicated email address established by the IMO Secretariat (imo2020@imo.org) has not received any specific correspondence reporting issues with implementation.

“I believe it is testimony to the diligence and dedication of IMO, its Member States, the shipping industry, the fuel supply industry and other relevant industries that such a major rule change is being implemented successfully without significant disruption to maritime transport and those that depend on it,” IMO Secretary-General said.

“The next important target is fast approaching, when carrying non-compliant fuel oil on board ships becomes prohibited on March 1, 2020. I urge all shipowners, operators and masters to comply with the carriage ban, where applicable, when it comes into effect.  IMO will remain vigilant and ready to respond and provide any support. I would like to thank, sincerely, IMO Member Governments, the shipping industry and all stakeholders, including shippers and the fuel oil supply industry, for their efforts so far and to ask for further cooperation to ensure IMO 2020 is implemented properly.”

There have been a lot of concerns in the shipping community with regard to picking the right compliance option, its safety, availability, reliability and finally issues concerning the very policing of the compliance among shipowners.

Teething problems are still likely to occur, but initial market reports claim that the industry seems to have done its homework and prepared well for the sulphur cap implementation.

Share this article

Follow World Maritime News

Posted on January 22, 2020 with tags .

Relatively Smooth Sailing as IMO 2020 Enters into Force?

tanker

It appears the shipping industry is coping better than expected following IMO 2020's entry into force.

read more →

Industry Should Be Aware of IMO 2020 Teething Problems

containership

Teething problems are likely to happen when IMO 2020 first comes into effect on January 1, 2020.

read more →

TORM to Equip Ten More Ships with Scrubbers

This brings the total number of planned scrubber installations to 44.

read more →

Neste Brings New IMO 2020-Compliant Fuel to Germany

This new marine fuel has been available in Bremerhaven, Germany, since the beginning of November 2019.

read more →

2020 Still Dominates Dry Bulk Shipping’s Challenges

Bulker

Intercargo: The global availability of safe compliant fuels remains a key question that is largely still unanswered.

read more →

Maersk Tankers Readies Its Pool for IMO 2020

Maersk Tankers

The company made changes to its Bunker Adjustment tool to accommodate scrubber-fitted vessels.

read more →

In Depth>

SKTI Signs IMO-Compliant VLSFO Supply Contracts

SK Trading

The South Korean refiner is the latest to join IMO 2020 preparations.

read more →

Maersk, Koole Terminals to Produce 0.5% Sulphur Fuel

IMO 2020-compliant bunker fuel production

The annual production is expected to cover 5-10% of Maersk’s annual fuel demand.

read more →

GCC Bunkers Inks Processing Deal for IMO 2020 Compliant Fuel

Bunkering

GCC Bunkers joined forces with Texas International Terminals to produce 0.5% sulfur bunker fuel oil.

read more →

Intercargo Raises Concerns Ahead of Sulphur Cap

Shipping

The magnitude of the sulphur cap challenge and the need for a smooth transition raising concerns.

read more →

DNV GL Develops Ship Implementation Plan App

shipping general

Ahead of the entry into force of the sulphur cap, DNV GL introduced a free online application of the Ship ...

read more →

Japan Runs First IMO-Compliant Bunker Fuel Trials

IMO 2020 trials

The tests were declared a success by the country's transport ministry.

read more →

Events>

<< Jan 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
30 31 1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31 1 2

The 9th Annual Event Green Shiptech China Congress 2020

The 9th Annual Event- Green Shiptech China Congress 2020 will be held on next…

read more >

Maritime Reconnaissance and Surveillance Technology

As varied threats in the Mediterranean Sea continue to proliferate, the need to advance…

read more >

2nd GREENTECH IN SHIPPING GLOBAL FORUM

Forum you will find out from the regulators, government bodies and major ports’ representatives what the near…

read more >

7th Annual Arctic Exchange

Every year the Exchange invites delegates from across the globe to come together to listen to key senior management teams…

read more >

Shell Marine Presents New Lubricant Ahead of IMO 2020

ships

Ahead of the IMO sulphur cap 2020, Shell Marine introduces a new two-stroke engine cylinder oil.

read more →

ICS: FONARs Are Not a Free Pass to Use Non-Compliant Fuel

Shipping

ICS: The possibility for shipowners to be issued with a FONAR should not be regarded as a 'free pass'.

read more →

Maersk Signs Compliant Fuel Deal with PBF Logistics

Maersk containership

Maersk's deal with PBF Logistics to deliver 10% of the company's annual fuel demand ahead of 2020 sulphur rule.

read more →